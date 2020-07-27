Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsPoliticsFirst NZ Sentence for Slavery


5759 posts

Uber Geek


#272954 27-Jul-2020 12:35
Send private message

Not something I ever expected to see in 21st century NZ: -

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/crime/122254549/slave-dealer-joseph-matamata-jailed-for-11-years

 

 

 

 




Mike

Create new topic
4709 posts

Uber Geek


  #2529424 27-Jul-2020 13:44
Send private message quote this post

Really... I am not surprised at all,

 

This is the only case they gone as far as a prosecution as the victims agreed to provide evidence,

 

There have been many cases in the past regarding debt bondage in the restaurant and escort industry that would fit the definition, its just often the victims were migrant workers and they were too scared to provide evidence....

 

 

 

Crimes Act 1961

 

http://www.legislation.govt.nz/act/public/1961/0043/latest/whole.html#DLM328579

 

98 Dealing in slaves

 

 

 

(1) Every one is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 14 years who, within or outside New Zealand

 

(b)employs or uses any person as a slave, or permits any person to be so employed or used; or

 

Slave includes, without limitation, a person subject to debt-bondage or serfdom.

 

 

Create new topic






News »

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04

Ingram Micro brings virtualisation intelligence to market
Posted 21-Jul-2020 13:25

New mobile directory provides latest COVID-19 information and resources
Posted 20-Jul-2020 14:50

Philips SpeechLive now available in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jul-2020 13:51

Kordia Women in Technology scholarship recipient announced
Posted 17-Jul-2020 14:36

TCL launches premium QLED range in New Zealand including 8K unit
Posted 17-Jul-2020 09:21

ASB commits to its digital strategy by launching CGI Trade360
Posted 17-Jul-2020 09:16

Mozilla launches its first VPN in New Zealand
Posted 17-Jul-2020 08:51

Secretlab brings its gaming seats to New Zealand
Posted 17-Jul-2020 08:48

OPPO announces new flash charge technologies
Posted 16-Jul-2020 08:17

Soul Machines joins forces with the World Health Organization
Posted 13-Jul-2020 18:00

Chorus completes the build and commissioning of two new core Ethernet switches
Posted 8-Jul-2020 09:48

National Institute for Health Innovation develops treatment app for gambling
Posted 6-Jul-2020 16:25

Nokia 2.3 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.