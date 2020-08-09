It occurs to me that communication is bad for people. In feudal times ordinary people were illiterate, could never afford books anyway, and relied on the local priest for information and guidance. Society was in no way fair, but it was fairly stable.

Over time, as the power of the church waned and other sources of information became available, people began to question the established way of doing things. Dissatisfaction spread as new ideas stimulated critical thought.

With industrialisation came print media, increasing democratisation, and devastating wars. Arguments turned to insurrection and people died for their beliefs on a scale never before imagined.

Radio and television, like newspapers, were one-way media. Only with satellites and the Internet has true universal communication become possible. Suddenly everyone has a megaphone and otherwise intelligent and educated people are drinking Kool-Aid as they wait for flying saucers to carry them to paradise.

As a wise man once observed, the medium is the message. Today’s medium is a virus, spreading into every nook of the human mind. The message is distrust, irrationality and annihilation. With unrestricted communication has come unimpeded ignorance and the embrace of extinction as our final statement. Modern media have given everyone access to all the accumulated wisdom of human history. Modern humans stick their fingers in their ears and go nyah nyah nyah I can’t hear you.