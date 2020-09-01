Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Greens 'Green School' does this damage the party credibility


288 posts

Ultimate Geek


#275624 1-Sep-2020 12:56
This whole thing has me puzzled as to how it got so far.
Surely any 'Green' program would have be examined for 'Greenwashing' and verify the community benefit.
Those deep in Green movement surely are well practiced in watching out for snake oil, grifters and greenwashers that abound. 

 

I'm going to recycle tires, can I get a grant and support for a large area to store tires first whilst I await my magical recycling plant.
Surely they have seen this all before.

 

Its community money and its not like its spent on a true community resource, so there are Green principles of community gone first up.
Newshub TV story on the school, webpages on the school taken down so you can't point to the anti-covid frequency page, and other crazy stuff.
So that was all there to see , way back when this was proposed to see who you are dealing with.

 

Its not just the Greens though the local council were involved, mayor and councilors that need to look very hard at themselves.

 

Oh hell, full on Covid Conspiracy theorists holding events there  .............. Arrrrrrrg 
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2020/08/couple-who-called-covid-19-manufactured-natural-disaster-held-dna-activation-event-at-green-school.html

 

There could have been a group Green Tech Resource Center, resource for all schools in Taranaki.
Bringing in local Farming , Energy Industry , Building , Science labs on Green Energy, Construction , Technology, Automotive , Farming , etc integrated with the community, creating skills useful to community and country,
but no we have this elitist , nutter, trashfire.

 

Are the Greens shifting to Anti-Science now ?

 

Edit I Type therefore I typo

4842 posts

Uber Geek


  #2554770 1-Sep-2020 13:35
Are the Greens shifting to Anti-Science now ?

 

Whilst they deny it, anti- science is alive and well in the Green Party,

 

In the past MPs have supported using Homeopathic treatments against Ebola , Fluoridation has been called "mass medication" and there is a total rejection of developing any GM measures against introduced predators, (possums) by the current Minister of Conservation.

 

 

10780 posts

Uber Geek


  #2554774 1-Sep-2020 13:40
Yes (simple answer to the thread title).

 

Whether it's enough to make a difference, who knows.

 

I'm surprised by the concern about "crystals and DNA activation".  Private/integrated schools teach equally ludicrous concepts about invisible men in the sky, creationism, and moral standards based on interpretation of what they believe someone is supposed to have said a couple of thousand years ago, and it hardly raises an eyebrow.

 
 
 
 


10780 posts

Uber Geek


  #2554776 1-Sep-2020 13:43
wellygary:

 

Fluoridation has been called "mass medication".

 

 

Well it is, so calling it what it is doesn't seem unreasonable - even if calling such mass medication unreasonable may be.

21 posts

Geek


  #2554804 1-Sep-2020 14:19
ezbee:

There could have been a group Green Tech Resource Center, resource for all schools in Taranaki.
Bringing in local Farming , Energy Industry , Building , Science labs on Green Energy, Construction , Technology, Automotive , Farming , etc integrated with the community, creating skills useful to community and country



Are you saying that such a group existed, put in an application to the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, and had it denied?

4334 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2554809 1-Sep-2020 14:37
It looks bad. It also doesn't appear to be a systematic problem but rather a mistake. I'm inclined to leave it there unless there's repeated things like this happening. Shaw's explanation seems plausible.

The reaction will be largely forgotten by the election.



288 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2554811 1-Sep-2020 14:43
deltadelta:
ezbee:

 

There could have been a group Green Tech Resource Center, resource for all schools in Taranaki.
Bringing in local Farming , Energy Industry , Building , Science labs on Green Energy, Construction , Technology, Automotive , Farming , etc integrated with the community, creating skills useful to community and country

 



Are you saying that such a group existed, put in an application to the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, and had it denied?

 

Oh no , I don't know of an alternative proposal.

 

However with the proposal from the 'NewAge, calling itself a Green School' came up.
I would have expected the Mayor, and those in the channel on this.
To well think a bit, 
That well maybe we can get a true community resource together with local companies etc and Mayor and Council should have good contacts with.
I gather this stuff came up through local government, who would then champion for a share of the Doh.

 

Anyway, seems a waste of an opportunity to have put a proposal avoiding baggage of this, and the Private School may have even contributed to share in this resource.

 

Taranaki, being a focus of Energy Technology Industries that Greens would want to pivot, also Farming, so it would be fitting.

