This whole thing has me puzzled as to how it got so far.

Surely any 'Green' program would have be examined for 'Greenwashing' and verify the community benefit.

Those deep in Green movement surely are well practiced in watching out for snake oil, grifters and greenwashers that abound.

I'm going to recycle tires, can I get a grant and support for a large area to store tires first whilst I await my magical recycling plant.

Surely they have seen this all before.

Its community money and its not like its spent on a true community resource, so there are Green principles of community gone first up.

Newshub TV story on the school, webpages on the school taken down so you can't point to the anti-covid frequency page, and other crazy stuff.

So that was all there to see , way back when this was proposed to see who you are dealing with.

Its not just the Greens though the local council were involved, mayor and councilors that need to look very hard at themselves.

Oh hell, full on Covid Conspiracy theorists holding events there .............. Arrrrrrrg

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2020/08/couple-who-called-covid-19-manufactured-natural-disaster-held-dna-activation-event-at-green-school.html

There could have been a group Green Tech Resource Center, resource for all schools in Taranaki.

Bringing in local Farming , Energy Industry , Building , Science labs on Green Energy, Construction , Technology, Automotive , Farming , etc integrated with the community, creating skills useful to community and country,

but no we have this elitist , nutter, trashfire.

Are the Greens shifting to Anti-Science now ?

