There is nothing like making sure you have a strong negotiating position with pushovers like Rio Tinto.

Well former PM Jim Bolger back in July was saying we need to review our attitude to Taxes.

https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/national/former-pm-jim-bolger-backs-calls-for-tax-on-rich/ar-BB16HSER

Then the open letter from Bolger, Tindal and others.

https://www.millionairesforhumanity.com/press/former-prime-minister-jim-bolger-backs-letter-calling-for-tax-on-rich

"The tax system is totally unbalanced," Bolger says, "and the multibillionaires, and the billionaires, and the millionaires are all not paying their fair share of taxes."

""

The letter says the wealth gap can't be can't be narrowed by charity, no matter how generous the rich are.

"You can't run a country club on everyone paying whatever they feel like and you can't run a country that way either it just doesn't work," says Pearl.

""

After all fans of Sweden know that it has second highest Tax in Europe , so if you want to emulate them :-)

25% Vat ( Some food etc exemptions )

Local Income Tax 29.2% to 35.2% depending on Municipality above 20K Kronor (3.5K NZD ) ,

Plus National Tax 20% above 490K krona ( 85K NZD ), so Marginal total of 49.2 to 55.2%

Plus National Tax 25% above 689K Krona ( 120K NZD ), so Marginal total of 54.2 to 60.2%

but wait theres more .....

Plus 7% in pension contribution, employer 31% on top of employees salary.

Plus 30% Capital gains Tax .

Company Tax is lower than ours at 21.4% .

https://sweden.se/society/why-swedes-are-okay-with-paying-taxes/

Plus other references , may vary by a few % depending on what year websites are reporting.