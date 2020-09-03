National seems to be splashing a lot of money promises around. The current RNZ front page shows 4.8 billion for education, five more years of the Tiwai Pt. smelter, and extra support for new parents. I am not criticising any of these things, but I do wonder how they are supposed to be paid for if Covid 19 has already plunged the country into debt that future generations will have to carry. Usually Labour is the one accused of spending money the country doesn't have. So how does National plan to pay for its promises? This is a genuine question. I really don't understand how major new spending can be undertaken if we are already deeply in debt because of Covid 19. To be clear, I don't object to the current measures to save jobs. But doesn't that mean future belt-tightening?