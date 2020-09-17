Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Police defend officer found by IPCA to have intentionally mislead their (Police's) own investigators
dejadeadnz

#275933 17-Sep-2020 10:37
Police press release

 

versus

 

IPCA press release

 

Sorry but in a civilised society when an independent investigative body chaired by a judge finds that your officer (who's in a position of great power and owes significant fiduciary duty to their employer and the public in both moral and legal terms) lied, you accept it. If you don't like the verdict, challenge it via judicial review at the High Court. In other words, someone found to have lied by an independent body gets... zero consequences. Not named; defence lawyers in future will struggle to know the name of this officer in the event it's a contest between his or her credibility versus someone else.

 

No words. The usual Boys in Blue defenders will no doubt not care. Anyone who cares about the rule of law should, however.

 

 

 

 

MikeB4
  #2566715 17-Sep-2020 10:58
Disgraceful. The public should be able to have faith and trust in the Police force and have know that if something is found to be wrong then it is corrected. This follows what seems to be a trend in the Police force and other agencies and has to stop.

 

floydbloke
  #2566717 17-Sep-2020 10:59
As a lay person the way I read it is.  Someone messed up at work (happens to be a police officer in this case), told some porkies to try and cover it up but got found out anyway.

 

On the plus side, with the. albeit illegitimately received, new information hopefully the landlord can now find tenants who won't use the premises to deal drugs which contributes to (using your own words) a more civilised society.




Fred99
  #2566732 17-Sep-2020 11:06
floydbloke:

 

On the plus side, with the. albeit illegitimately received, new information hopefully the landlord can now find tenants who won't use the premises to deal drugs which contributes to (using your own words) a more civilised society.

 

 

How are they going to do that?  Ask them if they are going to deal drugs? Spy on all lessees 24/7?

 

Even if that was possible or useful, it wouldn't contribute to a more civilised society - the drug dealing tenants would just find somewhere else to conduct their business.

