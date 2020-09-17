dejadeadnz

Police press release

versus

IPCA press release

Sorry but in a civilised society when an independent investigative body chaired by a judge finds that your officer (who's in a position of great power and owes significant fiduciary duty to their employer and the public in both moral and legal terms) lied, you accept it. If you don't like the verdict, challenge it via judicial review at the High Court. In other words, someone found to have lied by an independent body gets... zero consequences. Not named; defence lawyers in future will struggle to know the name of this officer in the event it's a contest between his or her credibility versus someone else.

No words. The usual Boys in Blue defenders will no doubt not care. Anyone who cares about the rule of law should, however.