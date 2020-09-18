So I was just watching the EEVblog youtube channel and the guy there has bought a brand new electric vehicle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPcZm1Tu5VI&t=926s&ab_channel=EEVblog

However what I thought was interesting in his pre-amble he mentions that Australia is only paying 10% GST and also as part of their COVID business stimulus that businesses can write off assets up to $150 000 (until the end of the year).

I might have been living under a rock as I havent been to Oz recently (apart from transit lounge) but 10% GST is pretty low. I know there are ramblings about raising GST - which I think is a pretty good way to effectively tax people.

What was really surprising is the "$150,000 Instant Asset Write-Off" that is accessible to businesses. Thats seems like a pretty good way to get businesses to spend money - compared to our (limited time) $5000 low value asset write-off.

Which kind of got me wonder if our goverment is doing enough to stimulate the economy?