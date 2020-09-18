Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsPoliticsIs the government doing enough to stimulate the economy?
tchart

1671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#275954 18-Sep-2020 13:53
Send private message quote this post

So I was just watching the EEVblog youtube channel and the guy there has bought a brand new electric vehicle.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPcZm1Tu5VI&t=926s&ab_channel=EEVblog 


However what I thought was interesting in his pre-amble he mentions that Australia is only paying 10% GST and also as part of their COVID business stimulus that businesses can write off assets up to $150 000 (until the end of the year).


I might have been living under a rock as I havent been to Oz recently (apart from transit lounge) but 10% GST is pretty low. I know there are ramblings about raising GST - which I think is a pretty good way to effectively tax people.


What was really surprising is the "$150,000 Instant Asset Write-Off" that is accessible to businesses. Thats seems like a pretty good way to get businesses to spend money - compared to our (limited time) $5000 low value asset write-off.


Which kind of got me wonder if our goverment is doing enough to stimulate the economy?


 

Create new topic
Fred99
10935 posts

Uber Geek


  #2567618 18-Sep-2020 14:37
Send private message quote this post

They seem to be.  Avoiding lock-downs by controlling C-19 adequately the single best thing they have done.  

 

If the forecasts are right, we'll come out the other end of the recession with less debt as % of GDP than most western democracies had before the recession hit.

 

So long as we don't do something dumb like offer tax cuts, which are an ineffective stimulus measure in demand side recession - the rich just save the bonus money rather than spend on things that boost production, the poor can't spend more - because they don't get much from the tax cuts.

tchart

1671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2567628 18-Sep-2020 14:45
Send private message quote this post

I was more interested in the "Instant Asset Write-Off" aspect of this rather than the tax take from Joe Public.

 

 

 

NZ situation; you can write off up to $5K. That'll get you a fancy laptop for an existing employee.

 

OZ situation; you can write off up to $150K. That'll get you several new delivery vans - that means you'll probably hire new staff to drive those vans.

 

 

 

So it just seems like NZ businesses arent really being encoraged to spend money that have the potential to create new jobs.

 
 
 
 


Zeon
3626 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2567630 18-Sep-2020 14:47
Send private message quote this post

Fred99:

 

They seem to be.  Avoiding lock-downs by controlling C-19 adequately the single best thing they have done.  

 

If the forecasts are right, we'll come out the other end of the recession with less debt as % of GDP than most western democracies had before the recession hit.

 

So long as we don't do something dumb like offer tax cuts, which are an ineffective stimulus measure in demand side recession - the rich just save the bonus money rather than spend on things that boost production, the poor can't spend more - because they don't get much from the tax cuts.

 

 

If there is never a vaccine it also could be the most fruitless thing too. Other countries are slowly building herd immunity and will get to the point where the R rate starts to slide. We can try and control it forever and perhaps it is possible with ever more future lockdowns and closed borders for a long time but once its in we will go through the same pains as the other countries are now.

 

The bigger problem for New Zealand is that the flow of people is so integral to the economy with international tourism being one of the country's largest industries so we have a worse dip than other countries e.g. Australia and could do for a very long time.

 

The whole strategy now is so reliant on there being a vaccine - it is a real gamble. Our remoteness allows us to make that gamble but we all better hope the odds are in our favour.

 

In terms of economic stimulus, I'm not sure if there is an easy answer here. We are in constant infrastructure deficit so seems like an area of focus. Not sure if consumer spending will provide much long term advantage. But with quantiative easing going full bore - hey why not have both....




Speedtest 2019-10-14

Fred99
10935 posts

Uber Geek


  #2567634 18-Sep-2020 14:49
Send private message quote this post

Zeon:

 

Other countries are slowly building herd immunity and will get to the point where the R rate starts to slide.

 

 

They won't be close to it for many years at the present rates of infection. 

 

(And there absolutely will be a vaccine - though efficacy and duration of immunity won't be known for a while)

neb

neb
2831 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2567637 18-Sep-2020 14:50
Send private message quote this post

Fred99:

They seem to be.  Avoiding lock-downs by controlling C-19 adequately the single best thing they have done.  

 

If the forecasts are right, we'll come out the other end of the recession with less debt as % of GDP than most western democracies had before the recession hit.

 

So long as we don't do something dumb like offer tax cuts, which are an ineffective stimulus measure in demand side recession - the rich just save the bonus money rather than spend on things that boost production, the poor can't spend more - because they don't get much from the tax cuts.

 

 

Sometimes you need something like a +5 mega-agree for posts...

Dingbatt
4567 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2567644 18-Sep-2020 15:02
Send private message quote this post

Wrong forum.

 

Belongs in Politics*. You are just going to get the same tired political views from the same bunch of contributors.

 

*(Biggest clue is the word Government in the title).




Areas of Geek interest: Home Theatre, HTPC, Android Tablets & Phones, iProducts.

Hammerer
2207 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2567653 18-Sep-2020 15:11
Send private message quote this post

 

Is the government doing enough to stimulate the economy?

 

 

Probably yes. But there are other questions we could have asked which may prove to be more important.

 

I prefer to see the government considering a different default path other than a stimulus package. Covid-19 has interrupted normal operations so we could have used the opportunity to change what we are doing and how we do it.

 

The general assumption seems to be that we need to get back to where we were before Covid-19. But what if we don't go back to the previous normal? Then we will have to make some structural changes. Such changes could have been assisted by using some of the large sum of borrowed money.

 

 

 
 
 
 


MikeB4
15554 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2567654 18-Sep-2020 15:15
Send private message quote this post

Zeon:

 

If there is never a vaccine it also could be the most fruitless thing too. Other countries are slowly building herd immunity and will get to the point where the R rate starts to slide. We can try and control it forever and perhaps it is possible with ever more future lockdowns and closed borders for a long time but once its in we will go through the same pains as the other countries are now.

 

The bigger problem for New Zealand is that the flow of people is so integral to the economy with international tourism being one of the country's largest industries so we have a worse dip than other countries e.g. Australia and could do for a very long time.

 

The whole strategy now is so reliant on there being a vaccine - it is a real gamble. Our remoteness allows us to make that gamble but we all better hope the odds are in our favour.

 

In terms of economic stimulus, I'm not sure if there is an easy answer here. We are in constant infrastructure deficit so seems like an area of focus. Not sure if consumer spending will provide much long term advantage. But with quantiative easing going full bore - hey why not have both....

 

 

Herd immunity if even possible with COVID-19 will take a very long time and a large percentage of the population will need to get infected. This will drastically lower productivity, overwhelm our health service and have an horrific death toll not only directly from COVID-19 but also deaths due to to an overwhelmed health service. How many deaths are you willing to accept to try and achieve this myth? 




Mike

 

Consultant

 


The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

neb

neb
2831 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2567664 18-Sep-2020 15:21
Send private message quote this post

MikeB4:

Herd immunity if even possible with COVID-19 will take a very long time and a large percentage of the population will need to get infected. This will drastically lower productivity, overwhelm our health service and have an horrific death toll

 

 

And that's the killer. There was a great infographic in, I think, the FT that showed how many had died so far vs. how many more would have to die to reach herd immunity. No (sane) person would accept that price.

 

 

Note the qualification, added to accommodate Trump.

Create new topic




News »

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.