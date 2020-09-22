Just saw it on TV1. Campbell was hopeless as moderator. I was a fan when he was crusading on Campbell Live but here he was a train wreck. I hope he has the sense to not do this again.

Jacinda was okay but less than brilliant. She looked tired. I don't blame her for that at all. I can't begin to imagine the pressures on her. She has to run the country, manage Covid 19, campaign for the election. On that basis alone, she probably deserves to be PM.

Judith Collins was also okay, but no breakthrough moments. They had a few duels while Campbell looked on helplessly. Nobody really won. Nobody really lost. For Jacinda, that is good enough. For Judith, it is not.