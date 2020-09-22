Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
The leaders debate
Rikkitic

Awrrr
12755 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#277034 22-Sep-2020 20:40
Send private message quote this post

Just saw it on TV1. Campbell was hopeless as moderator. I was a fan when he was crusading on Campbell Live but here he was a train wreck. I hope he has the sense to not do this again.

 

Jacinda was okay but less than brilliant. She looked tired. I don't blame her for that at all. I can't begin to imagine the pressures on her. She has to run the country, manage Covid 19, campaign for the election. On that basis alone, she probably deserves to be PM.

 

Judith Collins was also okay, but no breakthrough moments. They had a few duels while Campbell looked on helplessly. Nobody really won. Nobody really lost. For Jacinda, that is good enough. For Judith, it is not.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

Oldmanakbar
98 posts

Master Geek


  #2572380 22-Sep-2020 20:46
Send private message quote this post

I found Judtih Collins to be...smug, that's all I was thinking the whole time.

 

Not sure why she had that little grin on her face the whole time. I definitely think Adern could've done better and was way too polite in the face of the constant interruptions.

 

 

 

And yeah, that wasn't moderated at all.

Handle9
4540 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2572384 22-Sep-2020 21:00
Send private message quote this post

It didn't really move the needle for me.

 

Ardern was a bit distant and gave the appearance of being above the debate. As usual she was on top of the details.

 

Collins didn't seem to have a very good grasp of the facts and spent a lot of time at the beginning huffing and puffing. She made some reasonable points but didn't deliver them all that well.

 
 
 
 


dejadeadnz
2356 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2572387 22-Sep-2020 21:01
Send private message quote this post

For myself, I didn't watch it at all for one very simple reason. For me to vote for someone, they and their party need to pass some basic tests of character. Collins falls so short in this respect that even if she had the most brilliant ideas, I wouldn't vote for her. I'm just not going to give my vote to someone who blithely asks "What's wrong with being white?" (whilst knowing full well that she's giving ammunition to racist types) or has a record of hanging around with people like Cam Slater.

 

This doesn't mean I am voting Labour either. But any day of the week I'd rather Ardern be the PM. Couple all this with the fact that National has zero policies of interest to a socially liberal and economically moderate person like me, I am just tuning out. RIP, National.

 

 

