ilovemusic

Bizarre grants from Creative NZ
#277074 24-Sep-2020 17:10
🤣  much piss taking amongst this lot


 


https://www.kiwiblog.co.nz/2020/09/bizarre_grants_from_creative_nz.html

  #2573672 24-Sep-2020 17:17
Why would these projects be considered bizarre and taking the piss? This looks like standard arts funding to me.

 

Art is designed to challenge and inspire, not be cosy and comfortable.




  #2573677 24-Sep-2020 17:22
This should really be in the politics forum - you've linked to a press release from a National Party Blog referencing a hyper partisan lobby group.

 
 
 
 


  #2573683 24-Sep-2020 17:26
BlinkyBill:

 

Why would these projects be considered bizarre and taking the piss? This looks like standard arts funding to me.

 

Art is designed to challenge and inspire, not be cosy and comfortable.

 

 

Yes I agree. A list presented like this is totally meaningless, it needs significantly more context.

 

OP may not like, or appreciate, the art funded but that doesn't make it without merit.

