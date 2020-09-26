Hi folks

As usual the Politics sub-forum will be automatically locked on Election Day - Saturday, 17 October 2020.

The lock comes into force automatically from 00:00 until 19:00 of that day, as per rules published by the Electoral Commission here.

Any political discussion* created on any other sub-forum will be removed and the author banned. This is the warning.

The full list of rules are in the link above but below are some quotes that apply here:

"You’re not allowed to campaign, or do anything which obstructs or influences voters, anywhere on election day, 17 October 2020, until voting closes at 7pm." "Don’t display, deliver, wear or distribute campaign material — though you can wear a lapel badge or rosette (see below). "Don’t publish any election or referendum advertising. Be careful about hand-delivering election material on Friday 16 October as voters who don’t check their mail until the next day may think it arrived on election day and complain." "Don’t influence voters or tell them to vote or not vote for a candidate, party or referendum option." "Don’t post anything to social media or a website on election day that could influence voters. Also make sure your profile pictures on social media don’t include anything that could influence voters." "You can contact people to offer help to get to a voting place or remind them it’s election day. You must not influence how they vote. If you’re going to call voters, you can check your ‘script’ with us."

Make sure you go out and vote. Vote on the best policies, not on who got the best smile or who is invested on your favourite conspiracy theory. Remember you will be voting for everyone in the country, including those who can't vote yet. You are not voting for yourself only.