For a change this thread is specifically for Electorate disussion. So it could be a big nothing lol. But I found a link to historical electorate results which may be of interest to some:

NZ Historical Electorate Profiles

I'm from the North Shore... yeah... About as meaningless an electorate vote as you can get with National consistently crushing at 60% for the past 20 years :/ Living here for 40 years its plain as day why things are that way though.

What are your thoughts on how your specific electorate is doing? Do you feel particular candidates have done anything different or special that got their message across? Know who they are or care?

The signage is pretty sad lol, "I'm standing next to my leader because you don't know who the hell I am, but they are likeable so now so am I"...