As the U.S approaches its 2020 Presidential Election, 1 NEWS will bring viewers comprehensive coverage of all the overseas action from this year’s campaign.



“TVNZ’s programming line-up will give Kiwis a front-row seat to the events as they unfold as well as providing analysis of just what it means for New Zealand”, says Graeme Muir, TVNZ’s Acting Head of News and Current Affairs.



“2020 has been an unprecedented year in politics, and outside of our own General Election our viewers are invested in knowing who will be the next president of the United States – will it be four more years of disruption or are we about to see a new era with Jo Biden?



“Whatever the result, the outcome will matter to everyone, and the 1 NEWS team will be there every step of the way.”



1 News Special: US Election

A 1 NEWS Election special airing on November 4 will be fronted in studio by Simon Dallow, with analysis from Sunday reporter and ex-U.S Correspondent Rebecca Wright. TVNZ’s current U.S Correspondent Anna Burns-Francis and Q+A’s Jack Tame will cross live from Trump HQ and Biden HQ with up-to-the-minute updates from the U.S.



TVNZ’s Political Editor Jessica Mutch-McKay will be live from Wellington, while TVNZ’s Europe Correspondent Daniel Faitaua will be broadcasting from London and will be dissecting what the results mean for those at home and abroad.



The 1 NEWS Special: US Election will air on Wednesday 4 November from 4pm-8.30pm NZT on TVNZ 1, breaking for 1 NEWS at Six. It will also be available on TVNZ OnDemand and the 1 NEWS website. Te Karere will broadcast at the earlier time of 3.30pm.



1News.co.nz will have extensive live coverage throughout the day.



Q+A Specials

Q+A with Jack Tame will broadcast two special programmes from Washington D.C. Jack has previously covered two U.S elections as TVNZ’s U.S Correspondent, and will call upon his contacts and experience in broadcasting from the U.S capital.



A pre-election show at 9am on Sunday 1 November will consider Donald Trump’s reelection prospects and the issues dividing American voters. A post-election show on Sunday 8 November will digest the results and consider the ongoing implications for New Zealand and the world.



The Trump Show

In the weeks leading up to the election, TVNZ 1 is airing the BBC’s The Trump Show, an ingenious three-part dissection of the greatest storm in American political history. With first-hand testimony from insiders, colleagues and opponents, the series follows this controversial U.S president’s journey, revealing how Donald Trump has changed the presidency – and how it has changed him. The Trump Show airs from Monday 19 October, 8.30pm on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand.