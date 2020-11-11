Hi.

I am told that planting Tomatoes should be done prior to Labour Day, but I missed that boat. I am in Auckland, so I am unsure how significant the effect of region has on that timing.

I am keen to get some Beef Steak and maybe another really nice eating variety growing, and if I missed the Labour Day deadline, wonder if instead of seeds, I go to Bunnings and pick up some plants instead?

In terms of sucessful growing, last time I grew, I had an issue with bugs eating my fruit, and some rotting as well, I am wondering if I cover them in a fine mesh, if that will help and prevent bugs, and still allow sunshine to get to them?

Also, in terms of size of planter box or pot, is there a "good" size to plant them in ? (I don't have much of a garden and it doesn't get as much sun there as hedges block some. I understand big strong roots has a direct impact on quality and size of fruit?

Cheers for any tips.