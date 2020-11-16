1. US politics
2. Covid19 virus
3. Effects of Covid19 (distinct from the virus itself)
4. The global economy
..
12. Profit!
5. Climate change
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Rikkitic:
5. Climate change
I left that out because I can't see much changing there, just follow the line on the graph and you'll have the results for one and five years.
Arthur C. Clarke once pointed out that short-term predictions are always too optimistic, long-term too pessimistic. At least I think that was what he said.
In one year nothing will change in any meaningful way. In five years there will be gun battles over the remnants of whatever is left.
6. The CCP. A threat to humanity that rivals climate change IMO.
Mike