I was chatting on the weekend with some friends and we talked about the usual topics, and how whether any of us would be anywhere close to target when we speculated that in X years' time Y would happen. So I thought of the following exercise, writing down predictions for, say, one year and five years, and then checking back then to see how close we were. Thus this thread, first to come up with a list of say a dozen things for people to make predictions over, and then a chance for everyone to post their one-year and five-year predictions. A suggested starting point:

 

 

1. US politics

 

2. Covid19 virus

 

3. Effects of Covid19 (distinct from the virus itself)

 

4. The global economy

 

..

 

12. Profit!

 

5. Climate change

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic:

5. Climate change

 

 

I left that out because I can't see much changing there, just follow the line on the graph and you'll have the results for one and five years.

 
 
 
 


Arthur C. Clarke once pointed out that short-term predictions are always too optimistic, long-term too pessimistic. At least I think that was what he said.

 

In one year nothing will change in any meaningful way. In five years there will be gun battles over the remnants of whatever is left.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

6.  The CCP.  A threat to humanity that rivals climate change IMO.




