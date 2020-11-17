Primarily concerning our relationship with trading partners after this year from hell.
Trading partners by total trade
- China, People's Republic of
- Australia
- European Union
- United States of America
- Japan
- Singapore
- Korea, Republic of
- Thailand
- United Arab Emirates
- Malaysia
- India
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Canada
- Hong Kong
Nanaia Mahuta, the new foreign minister, brings a reputation as an honest broker to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s cabinet, the most diverse in the country’s history.
Nanaia Mahuta entered New Zealand’s Parliament as the youngest Maori woman to ever gain a seat. More than two decades later, she has become the country’s minister of foreign affairs, another trailblazing first. So when she was asked at a recent news conference about another woman of color breaking barriers halfway around the world, she broke into a wide smile.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, she said, “will bring, I’m sure, some very unique attributes to their leadership.”
“I’m not sure I’m in a position to give her a message,” Ms. Mahuta added, her eyes bright with possibility. “But what I can say, as the first woman representing the foreign affairs portfolio in Aotearoa, New Zealand, is that we will do what we must do in the best interests of our respective countries. I know we will have many opportunities to share areas of common interest, and I hope we can.”
Her excitement reflects a global desire among progressives for a shift away from the chauvinist, right-wing populism that has shaped the past four years in the United States and other countries that elected leaders like Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and Victor Orban in Hungary.
New Zealand offers what many see as the world’s most promising, if tiny, alternative....