Given we are starting to see some serious scrutiny of house prices and a lack of action by various parties over the year, I thought it might be a good place to share data/anecdata and discussions around how NZ can move on from 30 year 11x household income property prices.

A couple of interesting things relevant to today's issues:

1) RBNZ has a mandate to preserve financial stability in NZ, but at what point does having massive long-term commitments of future household cashflows like our massive 30 year mortgages become a thread to medium-term financial stability?

2) Urban Development MPS: Probably the single-biggest achievement of the Ardern's Labour Govt - taking the power away from Councils to set a maximum building height around rapid transit corridors. Passed in the last days of the previous Parliament, this could have a massive effect on places like Auckland and Wellington (provided we can deliver the transport networks to build rapid transit corridors!).

3) Tax tax tax. CGT. vs. Land Tax vs. Stamp Duties vs. something else? All assets or just property? Taxed annually or on disposal? Or do we go the full hog and have actual meaningful tax reform for the first time since 1984?

4) Migration: Covid19 did what governments weren't interested in doing. We're already hearing about opening up to high-value migrants and returning Kiwis. We were previously adding tens of thousands of people a year to Auckland - do we want to go back to this when Covid lifts?

5) The future of state building programmes like Kiwibuild and opportunities for things like large scale fabrication of terraced houses (up to five stories) - moving supply away from delivering $750K two bedroom two level houses to $800K 3/4 bedroom three to five level houses and what that would mean for state housing for bigger families, etc.