Batman:Careful these sort of generalizations are probably the ideas that give rise to how genocides begin, or why black lives in USA are targeted for example



In fact this is exactly what's happening in Africa. Black people are killing white people at random and taking their properties for generalized past sins of previous white generations.



I don't much appreciate the implications you are making here. Genocides begin when groups of people are dehumanised for their ethnicity, race, culture, tribe, or other characteristics, and resentment against them for real or imagined transgressions is weaponised.

I have no problem with those who adhere to any religious beliefs. They should be treated exactly like everyone else. My complaint is that they are not, because they claim special status because of those beliefs. This is much less egregious than it used to be, though we still have prayers in Parliament for no good reason I can think of.

Speaking in the same breath of children systematically abused by religious institutions and white farmers being murdered and displaced in South Africa, is frankly disgusting. The two have nothing to do with each other and your trying to bring them together in some twisted way to score a point against me is reprehensible. I do think the church in this country and probably every other one owes major restitution to children who have been abused in their care. In view of their behaviour over many years, it would not be unjust if church property was seized and sold for this purpose. That is not the same as saying church members should lose their homes and be strung up.