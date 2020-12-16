This important and outrageous topic should not really be confined to the Politics forum, but this is probably where the FUG says it should go. I find this abhorrent and almost beyond belief. Apparently New Zealand children in care were seen as a meat market by those who were supposed to look after them. This seems to be an institutional issue rather than strictly a church one, but the churches bear a greater burden of shame because of all their holier-than-thou mealy-mouthed prattling about morals and sin. Clearly these organisations drew child molesters like a magnet. What a load of hypocritical prayer pretenders! All religious properties should be sold at auction and the proceeds given to their victims!