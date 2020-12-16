Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsPoliticsAbuse of children in care
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15484 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#280452 16-Dec-2020 08:46
Send private message

This important and outrageous topic should not really be confined to the Politics forum, but this is probably where the FUG says it should go. I find this abhorrent and almost beyond belief. Apparently New Zealand children in care were seen as a meat market by those who were supposed to look after them. This seems to be an institutional issue rather than strictly a church one, but the churches bear a greater burden of shame because of all their holier-than-thou mealy-mouthed prattling about morals and sin. Clearly these organisations drew child molesters like a magnet. What a load of hypocritical prayer pretenders! All religious properties should be sold at auction and the proceeds given to their victims!

 

 

 

  




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
OldGeek
639 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623107 17-Dec-2020 08:44
Send private message

It is equally important to retain a sense of proportion when such an outrage as this is exposed.  From memory only two major "faith-based" organisations were involved so maligning all such churches is an over-reaction.  Much of the offending is reportedly in state-owned institutions.

 

I expect that there will be a measured response to this from the Government in the coming months, however it is possible that there will be a delay based on the 'distraction' excuse and COVID19.




-- 

OldGeek.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15484 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2623112 17-Dec-2020 08:55
Send private message

Churches are always claiming a special position in society because they represent the voice of god. I think it is time to squelch that once and for all. Churches should be treated like any other social club. A random stranger is not automatically more trustworthy just because he or she happens to wear a dog collar.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27801 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623140 17-Dec-2020 10:26
Send private message

Rikkitic:

[b] Churches are always claiming a special position in society because they represent the voice of god. [/b] I think it is time to squelch that once and for all. Churches should be treated like any other social club. A random stranger is not automatically more trustworthy just because he or she happens to wear a dog collar.


 



Are you sure? I don't recall reading anything like that on stuff or herald, outside of youtube sermons




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



Batman
Mad Scientist
27801 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623150 17-Dec-2020 10:30
Send private message

Rikkitic:

This important and outrageous topic should not really be confined to the Politics forum, but this is probably where the FUG says it should go. I find this abhorrent and almost beyond belief. Apparently New Zealand children in care were seen as a meat market by those who were supposed to look after them. This seems to be an institutional issue rather than strictly a church one, but the churches bear a greater burden of shame because of all their holier-than-thou mealy-mouthed prattling about morals and sin. Clearly these organisations drew child molesters like a magnet. What a load of hypocritical prayer pretenders! All religious properties should be sold at auction and the proceeds given to their victims!

Careful these sort of generalizations are probably the ideas that give rise to how genocides begin, or why black lives in USA are targeted for example

In fact this is exactly what's happening in Africa. Black people are killing white people at random and taking their properties for generalized past sins of previous white generations.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2623175 17-Dec-2020 11:31
Send private message

Batman:

In fact this is exactly what's happening in Africa. Black people are killing white people at random and taking their properties for generalized past sins of previous white generations.

 

That comment - as a headline - may not be an accurate representation of the truth, and is something that's been widely misrepresented by racist alt-right groups as "proof" of a general "white genocide" conspiracy theory.

 

This wikipedia page gives more (and unbiased / less sensational) information on the situation in South Africa:

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_African_farm_attacks

 

 

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2623184 17-Dec-2020 11:43
Send private message

OldGeek:

 

It is equally important to retain a sense of proportion when such an outrage as this is exposed.  From memory only two major "faith-based" organisations were involved so maligning all such churches is an over-reaction.  Much of the offending is reportedly in state-owned institutions.

 

I expect that there will be a measured response to this from the Government in the coming months, however it is possible that there will be a delay based on the 'distraction' excuse and COVID19.

 

 

I don't disagree about sense of proportion, but this is historical abuse in a time when the general church influence on social mores and consequent legislation based on "morality" extended much further than it does today.  So the organisations may not have been "faith based" in terms of being run by churches, but being a solo mum, getting a divorce despite needing to escape an abusive / violent relationship etc etc was "frowned upon" by probably a majority. You became very much a "second class citizen" and subject to scorn / shunning / shaming,  this was very much based on church-led interpretation of morality - despite being the pretty much the exact opposite of "what Jesus may have done".

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15484 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2623266 17-Dec-2020 13:15
Send private message

Batman:Careful these sort of generalizations are probably the ideas that give rise to how genocides begin, or why black lives in USA are targeted for example

In fact this is exactly what's happening in Africa. Black people are killing white people at random and taking their properties for generalized past sins of previous white generations.

 

I don't much appreciate the implications you are making here. Genocides begin when groups of people are dehumanised for their ethnicity, race, culture, tribe, or other characteristics, and resentment against them for real or imagined transgressions is weaponised.

 

I have no problem with those who adhere to any religious beliefs. They should be treated exactly like everyone else. My complaint is that they are not, because they claim special status because of those beliefs. This is much less egregious than it used to be, though we still have prayers in Parliament for no good reason I can think of.

 

Speaking in the same breath of children systematically abused by religious institutions and white farmers being murdered and displaced in South Africa, is frankly disgusting. The two have nothing to do with each other and your trying to bring them together in some twisted way to score a point against me is reprehensible. I do think the church in this country and probably every other one owes major restitution to children who have been abused in their care. In view of their behaviour over many years, it would not be unjust if church property was seized and sold for this purpose. That is not the same as saying church members should lose their homes and be strung up.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 