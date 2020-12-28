Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsPoliticsDoes the Nashville bomber deserve any credit?
Rikkitic

#280603 28-Dec-2020 15:16
Yes, the bomber unleashed enormous destructive force in a location where many people could have easily been killed or hurt. Yet he appears to have gone out of his way, in his own fashion, to warn people. The fact that he did what he did the way he did it certainly qualifies him for some form of craziness. If he just wanted to die, even spectacularly, he could have chosen a manner that was not so dangerous to others. 

 

But whatever his motives for going the way he did, he does seem to have made some effort not to take others with him. His suicide was carefully crafted, with a fair degree of technical finesse, so he clearly wasn't stupid or desperate in the way a pilot who brings down an airliner is. He wanted to make a point of some kind, and he was obviously prepared to endanger others, but he also did not want to claim unnecessary innocent victims if he didn't have to. This demonstrates an intriguing mix of callousness and caring.

 

Media people are rightly being careful not to give him any credit at all. He did pose an enormous threat and he did a hell of a lot of damage and none of this had to happen. But he wasn't Bin Laden. He wasn't trying to hurt others, though he convincingly demonstrated his capacity to do so. He seems to have been a sad and lonely person. Comparing him to a rabid terrorist out to kill and maim as many as possible somehow doesn't seem quite right. 

 

So does he deserve any credit?

 

 

 

  




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

freitasm
  #2627458 28-Dec-2020 16:57
"If he just wanted to die, even spectacularly, he could have chosen a manner that was not so dangerous to others. "

 

He could have gone to a clearing in the middle of nowhere and done that. He put lives in danger - many lives. 

 

He doesn't deserve anything. He loses. He is just another loser.




Batman
  #2628197 30-Dec-2020 19:42
i didn't think he deserved anything for one second ... umm ... still nope




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

freitasm
  #2628198 30-Dec-2020 19:45
Police was told 16 months ago about his bomb making. Nothing was done. You can probably imagine why.




freitasm
  #2628213 30-Dec-2020 20:51
Farking QAnon...



Federal investigators are looking into evidence the Antioch man who detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville Christmas morning had spent time hunting for alien life forms in a nearby state park and was interested in “lizard people,” according to law enforcement sources.

The sources told ABC News that Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, may have been motivated, at least in part, by “paranoia over 5G technology,” but that they also found writings that contained ramblings about assorted conspiracy theories, including the idea of shape-shifting reptilian creatures that appear in human form and attempt world domination.



https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/feds-investigate-evidence-nashville-bomber-hunted-lizard-people-other-alien-beings/




