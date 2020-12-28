Yes, the bomber unleashed enormous destructive force in a location where many people could have easily been killed or hurt. Yet he appears to have gone out of his way, in his own fashion, to warn people. The fact that he did what he did the way he did it certainly qualifies him for some form of craziness. If he just wanted to die, even spectacularly, he could have chosen a manner that was not so dangerous to others.

But whatever his motives for going the way he did, he does seem to have made some effort not to take others with him. His suicide was carefully crafted, with a fair degree of technical finesse, so he clearly wasn't stupid or desperate in the way a pilot who brings down an airliner is. He wanted to make a point of some kind, and he was obviously prepared to endanger others, but he also did not want to claim unnecessary innocent victims if he didn't have to. This demonstrates an intriguing mix of callousness and caring.

Media people are rightly being careful not to give him any credit at all. He did pose an enormous threat and he did a hell of a lot of damage and none of this had to happen. But he wasn't Bin Laden. He wasn't trying to hurt others, though he convincingly demonstrated his capacity to do so. He seems to have been a sad and lonely person. Comparing him to a rabid terrorist out to kill and maim as many as possible somehow doesn't seem quite right.

So does he deserve any credit?