Forums Politics QAnon and far right fracturing
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74133 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#280876 17-Jan-2021 12:55
"Online far-right movements fracture in wake of Capitol riot"

 

 

Online far-right movements are splintering in the wake of last week’s Capitol riot, as some radical anti-government movements show signs of disillusionment with the relatively hands-off approach of some QAnon conspiracy theorists amid warnings of future violence.

 

Users on forums that openly helped coordinate the Jan. 6 riot and called for insurrection, including 4chan and TheDonald, have become increasingly agitated with QAnon supporters, who are largely still in denial that President Donald Trump will no longer be in the Oval Office after Jan. 20.

 

QAnon adherents, who believe Trump is secretly saving the world from a cabal of child-eating Satanists, have identified Inauguration Day as a last stand, and falsely think he will force a 10-day, countrywide blackout that ends in the mass execution of his political enemies and a second Trump term.

 

Several QAnon supporters were arrested after storming the Capitol last week, including Jacob Chansley, whose lawyer said his client believed he was “answering the call of our president.”

 

QAnon believers have spent the last week forwarding chain letters on Facebook and via text message, often removing the conspiracy theory’s QAnon origins, in an effort to prepare friends and family for what they believe to be the upcoming judgment day.

 

According to researchers who study the real-life effects of the QAnon movement, the false belief in a secret plan for Jan. 20 is irking militant pro-Trump and anti-government groups, who believe the magical thinking is counterproductive to future insurrections.

 

Travis View, who hosts the QAnon-debunking podcast QAnon Anonymous, said Q supporters are waiting for a “miracle that prevents Biden from being inaugurated,” and it is beginning to grate on those anxious for more real-world conflict.

 

“I have seen some Trump supporters chastising people promoting QAnon-like conspiracy theories," he said. "It seems some Trump supporters are reassessing their coalition and laying judgment on the QAnon wing."

 

The split has become apparent on extremist forums like TheDonald, from which QAnon adherents have fled to an identical sister site due to constant pillorying for their fantastical thinking on the original site. The new website is named after The Great Awakening, the mythical judgment day of mass arrests and executions.

 

 

Meanwhile, in New Zealand we have public demonstrations against the January 15th lockdown - which obviously didn't happen because there was never a plan for that.




Rikkitic
Awrrr
15583 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2636885 17-Jan-2021 13:27
So what will happen when 20 Jan passes, Biden is inaugurated, and judgement day doesn't happen? Will QAnon believers disperse in tears and confusion, or will they concoct some other silly story to explain another failed prediction?

 

 




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74133 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2636923 17-Jan-2021 17:38
Like all other cults, it will just come up with another date...




quickymart
8940 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2636973 17-Jan-2021 18:17
Like this guy!

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harold_Camping#2011_end_times_prediction

 

 



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74133 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2643440 28-Jan-2021 11:25
Posted in the Trump thread but realised this is the place for it...

 




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74133 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2643441 28-Jan-2021 11:27
And this guy - before and after the Biden inauguration:

 




quickymart
8940 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2643850 28-Jan-2021 22:45
Hopefully they fracture and disintegrate forever. I see their hero "Q" hasn't posted for over 45 days now, Trump didn't get their target list of paedophiles arrested, and I see some of them are starting to see they've simply been had. Yet the same morons will go on Facebook and spout crap to left-wing voters about being "sheep" and "open your eyes". Hypocrite much?

kingdragonfly
7115 posts

Uber Geek


  #2644256 29-Jan-2021 21:13
This Republican U.S. Representative for Georgia once harassed a school shooting victim, asking why didn't the victim carry a gun, followed by accusation that she was an actress and the the shooting was staged.

Now she been appointed to an Education Commission.

Puting the cray-cray in Karen: Marjorie Taylor Greene

Media Matters For America: Marjorie Taylor Greene penned conspiracy theory that a laser beam from space started deadly 2018 California wildfire

...she was speculating “because there are too many coincidences to ignore” regarding the fire, including that then-California Gov. Jerry Brown wanted to build the high-speed rail project and “oddly there are all these people who have said they saw what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires.” She also speculated that a vice chairman at “Rothschild Inc, international investment banking firm” was somehow involved, and suggested the fire was caused by a beam from “space solar generators.”

Greene added: “If they are beaming the suns energy back to Earth, I’m sure they wouldn’t ever miss a transmitter receiving station right??!! I mean mistakes are never made when anything new is invented. What would that look like anyway? A laser beam or light beam coming down to Earth I guess. Could that cause a fire? Hmmm, I don’t know. I hope not! That wouldn’t look so good for {the California Electricity Utility, Rothschild Inc, Solaren or Jerry Brown who sure does seem fond of {the California Electricity Utility}.”
neb

neb
6522 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2644271 29-Jan-2021 22:27
kingdragonfly: This Republican U.S. Representative for Georgia once harassed a school shooting victim, asking why didn't the victim carry a gun, followed by accusation that she was an actress and the the shooting was staged.

Now she been appointed to an Education Commission.

 

 

Those conspiracy theories aren't going to teach themselves to kids in the US, someone has to make sure they get through to them.

quickymart
8940 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2644484 30-Jan-2021 21:40
What comes next for all the idiots who followed QAnon? https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/what-comes-next-for-qanon-followers/

 

 

kingdragonfly
7115 posts

Uber Geek


  #2644637 31-Jan-2021 08:36
Very well written article

I hadn't heard of FiveThirtyEight.

They're associated with American channels ABC News and ESPN. ESPN is rarely political, though through complaints about racist sport announcers now actively chooses ones with better views.

ABC news is generally average. They occasionally produce some stirring news pieces, but generally just rehash existing pieces.

So it's a pleasant surprise.

There's not much to thank Trump for, but getting more people interested in politics is one thing.

I guess the other is exposing the worst aspects of America to the sunlight, where it hopefully be sorted.

Now that the democrats are in power, hopefully they don't become what they hate

IN particular, I hope Biden reduces the power of the presidency, by getting rid of executives orders, and strengthening impeachment procedures, and reforming the whole US election system. (unlikely)

kingdragonfly
7115 posts

Uber Geek


  #2645914 2-Feb-2021 15:58
Vanity Fair: Trump to meet with crazy congresswoman “soon,” maybe hash out plans for 2024 ticket and/or convention of conspiracy theorists

Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, a match made in the fiery depths of hell.

As you’ve probably heard by now, Republicans are having a bit of an intraparty squabble re: where they want to stand on batsh_t-crazy conspiracy theorists, violence as an acceptable way to protest election results, and calls for the execution of politicians one disagrees with.

...You have people like Matt Gaetz—now threatening to campaign against Cheney for suggesting violent insurrections are bad—and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, whose response to Greene indicating that school shootings were staged and that Nancy Pelosi should be executed for treason was to say that they were disturbing, though apparently he’s in no rush to do anything about them.

...Meanwhile, you can probably guess where the 45th president and possible 2024 candidate comes down on the argument and if you guessed “he loves himself some unhinged congresspeople—the crazier, the better,” you guessed right.

Greene announced on Monday that she will be visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago soon, saying the two had chatted by phone last week.
...“He's doing really well, I’m excited to go visit him soon and continue to give him a call and talk to him frequently. Great news is, he supports me 100%, and I’ve always supported him. President Trump is always here for the people, and he’s not going anywhere. So I look forward to, to joining him and what his future plans may be.”
...

neb

neb
6522 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646025 2-Feb-2021 16:43
kingdragonfly: Very well written article

I hadn't heard of FiveThirtyEight.

They're associated with American channels ABC News and ESPN. ESPN is rarely political, though through complaints about racist sport announcers now actively chooses ones with better views.

ABC news is generally average. They occasionally produce some stirring news pieces, but generally just rehash existing pieces.

 

 

A good reference for this is the media bias chart. You can find FiveThirtyEight down a bit below CNN on the chart.

 

 

Note that it changes over time as reporting trends change.

quickymart
8940 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2646037 2-Feb-2021 17:02
Looks like Reuters and AP are the ones to watch for little-to-no bias then.

neb

neb
6522 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2646043 2-Feb-2021 17:09
quickymart:

Looks like Reuters and AP are the ones to watch for little-to-no bias then.

 

 

You've got the big four, Reuters, AP, AFP, and, uh, the other one, original news reporting with minimum bias. They move around a bit over time, but are generally clustered dead centre.

 

 

OTOH anything that's close to there is pretty good, e.g. the FT or Bloomberg are very slightly conservative, but you're most likely getting raw facts from them.

 

 

Note also the distinction between Fox News (web) and Fox News (TV).

kingdragonfly
7115 posts

Uber Geek


  #2646261 3-Feb-2021 07:47
The Hill: McConnell says Taylor Greene's embrace of conspiracy theories a 'cancer'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday blasted Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s embrace of “loony lies and conspiracy theories” as a “cancer for the Republican Party.”

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said in a statement first shared with The Hill. “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

McConnell didn't mention Greene by name in his three-sentence statement, but his rare, scathing remarks about a freshman GOP lawmaker from the other chamber suggests he recognizes the potential damage her violent rhetoric and bizarre conspiracy theories could inflict on congressional Republicans as they try to take back both the House and Senate in next year’s midterms.

Greene responded on Twitter, writing that "the real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully."

Democrats are threatening to force a floor vote this week to oust the controversial Georgia Republican from the Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) does not remove her first.

McCarthy is set to meet with her in Washington as early as Tuesday. Some Republicans said they did not anticipate McCarthy booting her off the committees given that she has the backing of former President Trump, who still holds enormous sway within the GOP....

