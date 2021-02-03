Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Russian jailed for violating parole conditions while in coma
#281160 3-Feb-2021 07:24
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/02/europe/alexey-navalny-russia-court-hearing-intl/index.html

 

Luckily we live in a free country here.




Create new topic
  #2646272 3-Feb-2021 08:39
Wife also detained is sad. Imagine just coming out of hospital, a long flight and being thrown in jail. Similar thinking in Turkey, you find a reason to jail anyone in opposition. Interesting that both leaders have built themselves luxurious palaces as if they intend to be in power forever.

  #2646275 3-Feb-2021 08:42
RT's version of "facts":

 

 

In 2014, Navalny was found guilty of embezzling 30 million rubles ($400,000) from two companies, including the French cosmetics brand Yves Rocher, in a case he claims was politically motivated. The judgment was also condemned by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which called the conviction "arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable." He received a sentence suspended for five years, which was later extended by another year. It was due to expire on December 30 last year. However, a couple of days before it ended, Navalny was summoned by the FSIN. He didn't turn up, as he wasn't in the country, and was therefore declared a wanted person. 

 

At the time, Navalny was in Germany, convalescing from an alleged poisoning in Siberia last August. However, a report published by Berlin doctors in December showed that he had recovered, and therefore, according to the FSIN, he technically should have been able to attend. At the hearing, Navalny disputed this, claiming he wasn't fit to return to Russia until mid-January. 

 

 

"As of 2020 Russia ranked 149 out of 179 countries in the Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders"

 

Result; Putin is more popular in Russia than Ardern, Morrison, Biden, Merkel etc etc in their respective countries.

 

 

  #2646280 3-Feb-2021 08:51
Fred99:

 

Result; Putin is more popular in Russia than Ardern, Morrison, Biden, Merkel etc etc in their respective countries.

 



 

Possibly due to the fact that having a contrary opinion is not hazardous to your health in those respective countries (at least at the moment).




  #2646281 3-Feb-2021 08:52
So if the alternative facts were true, then cnn is inaccurate to say he was in a coma when the notice was served




  #2646287 3-Feb-2021 09:02
Quite frankly, that's the least of his problems.

 

Bear in mind that the reason he was in a Berlin hospital was that Russia's security services poisoned him... I don't doubt that if he hadn't made it to Berlin, he would be dead already. So, what's his life expectancy in a Russian jail?

 

It was incredibly brave of him to return to Russia at all.

 

 

  #2646321 3-Feb-2021 09:33
Dingbatt:
Possibly due to the fact that having a contrary opinion is not hazardous to your health in those respective countries (at least at the moment).

 

 

True, but I think that even surveys with a guarantee of anonymity still give Putin huge majority support and Navalny nearly none.

 

The RT article uses "whataboutism" and "projection", but superficially reads okay despite being pure propaganda.  

  #2646334 3-Feb-2021 09:57
frankv:

 

It was incredibly brave of him to return to Russia at all.

 

 

Brave or stupid? It's a fine line...




  #2646339 3-Feb-2021 10:01
Fred99:

 

The RT article uses "whataboutism" and "projection", but superficially reads okay despite being pure propaganda.  

 

 

Fixed that for you.




