Luckily we live in a free country here.
RT's version of "facts":
In 2014, Navalny was found guilty of embezzling 30 million rubles ($400,000) from two companies, including the French cosmetics brand Yves Rocher, in a case he claims was politically motivated. The judgment was also condemned by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which called the conviction "arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable." He received a sentence suspended for five years, which was later extended by another year. It was due to expire on December 30 last year. However, a couple of days before it ended, Navalny was summoned by the FSIN. He didn't turn up, as he wasn't in the country, and was therefore declared a wanted person.
At the time, Navalny was in Germany, convalescing from an alleged poisoning in Siberia last August. However, a report published by Berlin doctors in December showed that he had recovered, and therefore, according to the FSIN, he technically should have been able to attend. At the hearing, Navalny disputed this, claiming he wasn't fit to return to Russia until mid-January.
"As of 2020 Russia ranked 149 out of 179 countries in the Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders"
Result; Putin is more popular in Russia than Ardern, Morrison, Biden, Merkel etc etc in their respective countries.
Result; Putin is more popular in Russia than Ardern, Morrison, Biden, Merkel etc etc in their respective countries.
Possibly due to the fact that having a contrary opinion is not hazardous to your health in those respective countries (at least at the moment).
“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996
Quite frankly, that's the least of his problems.
Bear in mind that the reason he was in a Berlin hospital was that Russia's security services poisoned him... I don't doubt that if he hadn't made it to Berlin, he would be dead already. So, what's his life expectancy in a Russian jail?
It was incredibly brave of him to return to Russia at all.
Possibly due to the fact that having a contrary opinion is not hazardous to your health in those respective countries (at least at the moment).
True, but I think that even surveys with a guarantee of anonymity still give Putin huge majority support and Navalny nearly none.
The RT article uses "whataboutism" and "projection", but superficially reads okay despite being pure propaganda.
It was incredibly brave of him to return to Russia at all.
Brave or stupid? It's a fine line...
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
The RT article uses "whataboutism" and "projection", but superficially reads okay despite being pure propaganda.
Fixed that for you.
