JaseNZ

#281294 9-Feb-2021 14:45
Going to be a lot of flak over this and rightfully so.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/300225193/air-new-zealand-jacinda-ardern-asks-ministry-of-foreign-affairs-to-look-into-airlines-help-for-saudi-military




Batman
  #2650731 10-Feb-2021 07:14
all over 1 news apparently doesn't look good




Fred99
  #2653029 10-Feb-2021 13:50
It's all OK.

 

Luxon "can't recall" and Collins claims it's a "Green Party hit job".

gzt

gzt
  #2653232 10-Feb-2021 19:30
compared to a saudi hit job the green party is definitely a better option



nova
  #2653239 10-Feb-2021 19:52
Next we will find out that Fonterra has been selling milk to Saudi Arabia. Which might have been consumed by officers aboard the ships?!!?

JaseNZ

  #2653245 10-Feb-2021 20:09
The CEO does not seem to know jack about the business he is running, Does not matter if he was not around when a deal was signed the buck stops with him.




gzt

gzt
  #2653246 10-Feb-2021 20:12
nova: Next we will find out that Fonterra has been selling milk to Saudi Arabia. Which might have been consumed by officers aboard the ships?!!?

No doubt we sell dairy product to Saudi Arabia just like everywhere else. That's a bit different to working on military hardware, and in an active conflict, and even when USA has 'paused' military aid to Saudi Arabia for exactly this reason. I think that's enough reasons ..

nova
  #2653254 10-Feb-2021 20:36
gzt:
nova: Next we will find out that Fonterra has been selling milk to Saudi Arabia. Which might have been consumed by officers aboard the ships?!!?

No doubt we sell dairy product to Saudi Arabia just like everywhere else. That's a bit different to working on military hardware, and in an active conflict, and even when USA has 'paused' military aid to Saudi Arabia for exactly this reason. I think that's enough reasons ..

 

Obviously there are shades of grey, but repairing gas turbines is not quite the same as supplying missile guidance systems or other types of military hardware.

 

If we want a trade embargo with Saudi Arabia then we should agree as a country and the government should impose one. If the embargo covers gas turbines but not milk then that is fine with me. I agree that the conflict with Yemen is horrible and should be stopped. I just think it is unfair to blame Air NZ.



Fred99
  #2653274 10-Feb-2021 21:51
nova:

 

Obviously there are shades of grey, but repairing gas turbines is not quite the same as supplying missile guidance systems or other types of military hardware.

 

 

It's one hell of lot closer to it than bags of milk powder.

elpenguino
  #2656376 14-Feb-2021 21:13
Fred99:

 

nova:

 

Obviously there are shades of grey, but repairing gas turbines is not quite the same as supplying missile guidance systems or other types of military hardware.

 

 

It's one hell of lot closer to it than bags of milk powder.

 

 

Air NZ haven't broken any laws but 'it's not a good look' for their brand.




Varkk
  #2656880 15-Feb-2021 16:52
elpenguino:

 

Air NZ haven't broken any laws but 'it's not a good look' for their brand.

 

 

Isn't MBIE still looking in to that?

