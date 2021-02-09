Going to be a lot of flak over this and rightfully so.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/300225193/air-new-zealand-jacinda-ardern-asks-ministry-of-foreign-affairs-to-look-into-airlines-help-for-saudi-military
all over 1 news apparently doesn't look good
It's all OK.
Luxon "can't recall" and Collins claims it's a "Green Party hit job".
Next we will find out that Fonterra has been selling milk to Saudi Arabia. Which might have been consumed by officers aboard the ships?!!?
The CEO does not seem to know jack about the business he is running, Does not matter if he was not around when a deal was signed the buck stops with him.
No doubt we sell dairy product to Saudi Arabia just like everywhere else. That's a bit different to working on military hardware, and in an active conflict, and even when USA has 'paused' military aid to Saudi Arabia for exactly this reason. I think that's enough reasons ..
Obviously there are shades of grey, but repairing gas turbines is not quite the same as supplying missile guidance systems or other types of military hardware.
If we want a trade embargo with Saudi Arabia then we should agree as a country and the government should impose one. If the embargo covers gas turbines but not milk then that is fine with me. I agree that the conflict with Yemen is horrible and should be stopped. I just think it is unfair to blame Air NZ.
It's one hell of lot closer to it than bags of milk powder.
Air NZ haven't broken any laws but 'it's not a good look' for their brand.
elpenguino:
Air NZ haven't broken any laws but 'it's not a good look' for their brand.
Isn't MBIE still looking in to that?