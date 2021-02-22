Paul1977: It wasn’t a great analogy, and she has since acknowledged that in respect to the Jewish community she shouldn’t have evoked that kind of comparison flippantly. But we’ve all been happy to invoke Godwin’s Law in relation to Trump because we see some parallels, why is that OK? Trying to look at it from a neutral perspective, it does seem somewhat hypocritical to condemn her here. When I first saw the post I didn’t know her political leanings, and thought it read more like a valid warning that we need to remember the past lest we may repeat it. And that warning can apply to everyone, as each side is more than happy to vilify the other. I’d suggest watching the interview. I don’t care much for Shapiro, as he is clearly trying to score political points and make a statement. But Carano struck me as someone who just feels like people should be allowed to express an opinion, even if others might disagree. If anything, she just seemed a bit naive.

This is nothing new. Companies don't want to be associated with drama. It costs them money.

She's in the entertainment industry working for a mega corporate. They do not need the hassle, especially from someone who is replaceable. She brings significant particular added value to them.

She is free to say whatever she wants, no one is locking her up. Disney are free to say thanks but we don't need the drama.

She wasn't making $75k a year and saying this stuff in private, she is making public speech and is well aware of the consequences. She employs a manager and likely a publicist to manage her public relations. If she's naïve then bad luck, she hasn't been paying attention.

Funnily enough the same people who have a whinge about being cancel culture are very quick to call someone Un-American or want a law against flag burning.