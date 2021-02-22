Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gina Carano and "Cancel Culture"
Paul1977

4414 posts

Uber Geek


#281518 22-Feb-2021 17:22
I just watched her interview with Ben Shapiro.

 

Do I agree with her politics? For the most part, no.

 

Did she come across as transphobic, homophobic, anti-Semitic, or racist? I didn’t think so.

 

Her firing and the extreme leftist backlash against her seems to be a massive over-reaction for just having her own opinions. To me it just highlights the “if you’re not with us, you’re against us” mentality that has taken over both sides of the political spectrum.

 

I’d be interested to hear other people’s thoughts.

 1 | 2
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73800 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661209 22-Feb-2021 17:28
If someone compares the Jewish holocaust with opposing political views, I would like to distance myself from the person too.

 

One has the right to free speech. One is not free of the consequences of exercising this free speech.




Handle9
7565 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661210 22-Feb-2021 17:30
She said offensive stuff in public which was bad for her employers business. It really is that simple.

Paul1977

4414 posts

Uber Geek


  #2661224 22-Feb-2021 18:08
It wasn’t a great analogy, and she has since acknowledged that in respect to the Jewish community she shouldn’t have evoked that kind of comparison flippantly. But we’ve all been happy to invoke Godwin’s Law in relation to Trump because we see some parallels, why is that OK? Trying to look at it from a neutral perspective, it does seem somewhat hypocritical to condemn her here.

 

When I first saw the post I didn’t know her political leanings, and thought it read more like a valid warning that we need to remember the past lest we may repeat it. And that warning can apply to everyone, as each side is more than happy to vilify the other.

 

I’d suggest watching the interview. I don’t care much for Shapiro, as he is clearly trying to score political points and make a statement. But Carano struck me as someone who just feels like people should be allowed to express an opinion, even if others might disagree. If anything, she just seemed a bit naive.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73800 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661225 22-Feb-2021 18:12
Paul1977:

 

It wasn’t a great analogy, and she has since acknowledged that in respect to the Jewish community she shouldn’t have evoked that kind of comparison flippantly. But we’ve all been happy to invoke Godwin’s Law in relation to Trump because we see some parallels, why is that OK? Trying to look at it from a neutral perspective, it does seem somewhat hypocritical to condemn her here.

 

When I first saw the post I didn’t know her political leanings, and thought it read more like a valid warning that we need to remember the past lest we may repeat it. And that warning can apply to everyone, as each side is more than happy to vilify the other.

 

I’d suggest watching the interview. I don’t care much for Shapiro, as he is clearly trying to score political points and make a statement. But Carano struck me as someone who just feels like people should be allowed to express an opinion, even if others might disagree. If anything, she just seemed a bit naive.

 

 

Please let me understand your reasoning. You think calling Trump, a megalomaniacal liar with a penchant for racism and authoritarianism a nazi is not ok, even though his actions and unwavering support for alt-right conspiracy theories show it is so and compare that to someone talking crap about six million people who were killed during the holocaust?




Handle9
7565 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661231 22-Feb-2021 18:29
Paul1977:

 

It wasn’t a great analogy, and she has since acknowledged that in respect to the Jewish community she shouldn’t have evoked that kind of comparison flippantly. But we’ve all been happy to invoke Godwin’s Law in relation to Trump because we see some parallels, why is that OK? Trying to look at it from a neutral perspective, it does seem somewhat hypocritical to condemn her here.

 

When I first saw the post I didn’t know her political leanings, and thought it read more like a valid warning that we need to remember the past lest we may repeat it. And that warning can apply to everyone, as each side is more than happy to vilify the other.

 

I’d suggest watching the interview. I don’t care much for Shapiro, as he is clearly trying to score political points and make a statement. But Carano struck me as someone who just feels like people should be allowed to express an opinion, even if others might disagree. If anything, she just seemed a bit naive.

 

 

This is nothing new. Companies don't want to be associated with drama. It costs them money. 

 

She's in the entertainment industry working for a mega corporate. They do not need the hassle, especially from someone who is replaceable. She brings significant particular added value to them.

 

She is free to say whatever she wants, no one is locking her up. Disney are free to say thanks but we don't need the drama.

 

She wasn't making $75k a year and saying this stuff in private, she is making public speech and is well aware of the consequences. She employs a manager and likely a publicist to manage her public relations. If she's naïve then bad luck, she hasn't been paying attention.

 

Funnily enough the same people who have a whinge about being cancel culture are very quick to call someone Un-American or want a law against flag burning.

Paul1977

4414 posts

Uber Geek


  #2661245 22-Feb-2021 19:04
freitasm:

 

Please let me understand your reasoning. You think calling Trump, a megalomaniacal liar with a penchant for racism and authoritarianism a nazi is not ok, even though his actions and unwavering support for alt-right conspiracy theories show it is so and compare that to someone talking crap about six million people who were killed during the holocaust?

 

 

I never said calling Trump a Nazi wasn’t ok. I asked why that is apparently ok, but making a (admittantly ill-advised) comparison between the early days of Nazi Germany and the current climate of extreme political partisanship is “abhorrent”?

 

Carano didn’t say who were the Nazis in her analogy, and when I first read it I assumed it was a dig at Trumpism and I didn’t know what the fuss was about considering half the world has already made that comparison. It was only when I read she was conservative that the penny dropped - and that’s what got me thinking it seemed hypocritical. If someone on the left had posted the exact same thing, word for word, there would have been no backlash or consequences.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73800 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661250 22-Feb-2021 19:05
There would be the same consequences. Trust me. I don't think we need to go with this kind of argument now. The Conservative movement is full of "my rights are being tramped" when they aren't.




Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2661588 23-Feb-2021 08:47
freitasm: The Conservative movement is full of "my rights are being tramped" when they aren't.

 

Oh absolutely.

 

They also popularised the meme "cancel culture" when history shows that mainly white, mainly christian (in name only) conservatives truly do have a long history of "cancelling cultures" and imposing their own globally, often ultimately at the barrel of a gun. 

 

It's hypocrisy, "projection", and savage tribalism.  

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661612 23-Feb-2021 09:20
Paul1977:

 

I just watched her interview with Ben Shapiro.

 

Do I agree with her politics? For the most part, no.

 

Did she come across as transphobic, homophobic, anti-Semitic, or racist? I didn’t think so.

 

Her firing and the extreme leftist backlash against her seems to be a massive over-reaction for just having her own opinions. To me it just highlights the “if you’re not with us, you’re against us” mentality that has taken over both sides of the political spectrum.

 

I’d be interested to hear other people’s thoughts.

 

 

i'm not sure she was fired based on her interview with ben shapiro (though I have not watched it). if you don't know, ben is Jewish and i think subscibes to Trumpism or at least anti Democrat. i don't want to compare religion here, just politics.

 

she was fired based on her social media posts.

 

i have not looked at her social media posts - but it sounds pretty extreme. can you comment based on her social media posts?




Batman
Mad Scientist
27678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661614 23-Feb-2021 09:22
Handle9:

 

She said offensive stuff in public which was bad for her employers business. It really is that simple.

 

 

basically this. she should know what Disney stands for and therefore the consequences of locking horns!




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73800 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661618 23-Feb-2021 09:29
Fred99:

 

freitasm: The Conservative movement is full of "my rights are being tramped" when they aren't.

 

Oh absolutely.

 

They also popularised the meme "cancel culture" when history shows that mainly white, mainly christian (in name only) conservatives truly do have a long history of "cancelling cultures" and imposing their own globally, often ultimately at the barrel of a gun. 

 

It's hypocrisy, "projection", and savage tribalism.  

 

 

The whole "cancel culture" is a relatively new meme. It seems it started climbing people's consciousness when statues of confederate generals and confederate flags were taken down in a social movement against idolising racism. Some segments took this as another way of calling the "I am being censored!" when in fact they were just being deplatformed.

 

Status of Stalin were taken down from former Soviet-satellite republics - some still survive. It is natural that people remove idols when the oppressors are vanquished. 

 

The confederate flags in the USA have always been there but never so prominently displayed and used as recently when the alt-right seems to be adopted by those who share their history of racism.

 

So when people and companies start saying "It's enough. We don't need your racist symbols and we don't want to have you in our employ while you are spouting your racist views" of course some had a problem with that - the famous "My free speech is being trampled" or "they're cancelling me!"

 

Free speech is a protection against government retaliation. Outside of that scope, you can say whatever you want but you also have to endure the consequences because no one has to listen or give you a platform for that. 




Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2661633 23-Feb-2021 09:34
Batman:

 

if you don't know, ben is Jewish and i think subscibes to Trumpism or at least anti Democrat.

 

 

Ben Shapiro:

 

 

Now there's some "cancel culture" in action.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73800 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661814 23-Feb-2021 13:14
Another thing that seem to spread like fire is some people using "woke" as a slur. This seems to have recently replaced "snowflake" and is used against anyone that shows decency, understanding and compassion, or that highlights bad things happening in some areas.

 

For example: "National's Simon Bridges says police commissioner Andrew Coster is too 'woke' for the job"




Batman
Mad Scientist
27678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661833 23-Feb-2021 14:08
Paul1977:

 

I just watched her interview with Ben Shapiro.

 

Do I agree with her politics? For the most part, no.

 

Did she come across as transphobic, homophobic, anti-Semitic, or racist? I didn’t think so.

 

Her firing and the extreme leftist backlash against her seems to be a massive over-reaction for just having her own opinions. To me it just highlights the “if you’re not with us, you’re against us” mentality that has taken over both sides of the political spectrum.

 

I’d be interested to hear other people’s thoughts.

 

 

taken some time to digest what's written here -

 

“if you’re not with us, you’re against us”  - it's been building up for a long time, and accelerated over the last 4 years. so that's correct. both sides (dems and reps) are guilty of that.

 

it has been said that US politics are unfortunately lumped into left and right where it should work better if there were 4 parties - extreme left, middle left, middle right, extreme right

 

that would hopefully stop the extremes hijacking the political scene and help ease the divisiveness that has gotten so bad over the last 4 years.




Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2661873 23-Feb-2021 15:35
Batman:

 

it has been said that US politics are unfortunately lumped into left and right where it should work better if there were 4 parties - extreme left, middle left, middle right, extreme right

 

that would hopefully stop the extremes hijacking the political scene and help ease the divisiveness that has gotten so bad over the last 4 years.

 

 

I don't think so.

 

The "extreme right" ideologies which included "hyper nationalism" (MAGA), uniforms (MAGA hats and "f*ck your feelings" tee-shirts), anti-liberalism, large loud political rallies outside of election cycles, withdrawal from global treaties and agreements, demonisation of entire groups of people by race or nationality, rejection of secularism, political support for violent armed paramilitary civilian troops, an endless barrage of lies and insults from a leader, and the ongoing refusal of defeated lawmakers to accept the results of a fairly held democratic election is entirely consistent with fascism.

 

The existence of an "organised" "far left" faction is myth.  Trumpists seem to think electing (definitely not far-left) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Bernie Sanders threatens a pending communist revolution.

 

At this stage a majority of Republican voters are still aligned with far-right Trumpism, and they're still a large and influential minority faction in US politics.

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
