I just watched her interview with Ben Shapiro.
Do I agree with her politics? For the most part, no.
Did she come across as transphobic, homophobic, anti-Semitic, or racist? I didn’t think so.
Her firing and the extreme leftist backlash against her seems to be a massive over-reaction for just having her own opinions. To me it just highlights the “if you’re not with us, you’re against us” mentality that has taken over both sides of the political spectrum.
I’d be interested to hear other people’s thoughts.