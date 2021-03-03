Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dirty Politics: the end of the saga
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73855 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#282648 3-Mar-2021 17:23
Just in:

 

Crushing defeat for Dirty Politics PR man with apology to defamed academics | The Spinoff

 

'Hit' jobs case: PR consultant apologises and promises cash to settle defamation case that came from Dirty Politics - NZ Herald

 

Payment, apology in Dirty Politics case (newsroom.co.nz)

 

From The Spinoff:

 

 

One of the last chapters of Nicky Hager’s Dirty Politics book has been closed, with PR man Carrick Graham admitting to and apologising for defaming public health academics for money. 

 

Graham paid former Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater to place articles on his now defunct site that attacked the University of Otago’s Doug Sellman, the University of Auckland’s Boyd Swinburn, and former Māori Smokefree Coalition director Shane Bradbrook. 

 

The plaintiffs alleged that the articles were written on behalf of the NZ Food and Grocery Council, and aimed to smear the reputations of the academics in order to discredit their research. Slater was paid thousands of dollars a month by Graham. 

 

That council, which comprises industry lobbyists who often advocate on behalf of the alcohol business, had previously opted to settle with the academics before this trial began. Slater meanwhile had indicated he had “consented to judgment” , and was not in court today. 

 

Opening arguments started today in the socially distanced Auckland High Court, but the court was adjourned for discussions to take place between the parties. After a lengthy break, Graham’s lawyer Chris Patterson returned to read the public apology. 

 

“Mr Graham made various defamatory comments about the plaintiffs using various pseudonyms on blogs published on Mr Slater’s Whale Oil website. He encouraged, inspired and contributed to the text of certain defamatory blog posts about the plaintiffs that were published on Whale Oil, including making payments to Cameron Slater,” Patterson told the court. 

 

“Mr Graham did so as part of his business, and in order to advance the interests of industry. Mr Graham apologises for the hurt and harm caused to the plaintiffs by these blog posts and comments.” 

 




ripdog
535 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2667451 3-Mar-2021 17:30
Couldn't have happened to a nicer cu... well, human. Presumably.

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2667459 3-Mar-2021 19:02
There’s always a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth whenever Nicky Hager publishes a book. Then the passage of time, after which he is invariably shown to be correct.

quickymart
8656 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2667551 3-Mar-2021 22:29
Good job. What happened to Slater's payout he was meant to make to all the people he took down on his blog over the years?
He must have some money, as he simply started his blog on a new site/domain/whatever.



Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2667558 3-Mar-2021 23:11
quickymart:

 

What happened to Slater's payout he was meant to make to all the people he took down on his blog over the years?
He must have some money, as he simply started his blog on a new site/domain/whatever.

 

 

Public records (this is not doxing) :

 

quickymart
8656 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2667579 4-Mar-2021 07:54
So all his years of being a dick on his blog to people he didn't know, by other people he was paid by to diss, basically came to...nothing? All those years of posturing and basically being a knob to his enemies were worth...0? Interesting.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2667610 4-Mar-2021 10:22
It made him feel important. He had friends in very high places, and his blog site won multiple awards.

 

Hager had enemies in high places - and surely still does.  Brownlee had a go at him a year before the the Chch terrorist attacks - effectively arguing that Hager's warning that the GCSB/SIS had been looking in the wrong places for potential terrorist threats was evidence of Hager being some kind of unpatriotic traitor and/or sh*t-stirrer.

quickymart
8656 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2667632 4-Mar-2021 10:53
Oh, Gerry. Has there ever been a parliamentarian so ineffective? Just before the election he tried to stir things up about coronavirus and the vaccines, and said he was "just asking questions". I rarely follow what anyone says after that, as they're usually full of crap - and he went on to lose. I'm also looking at you with that statement, Peter Williams.



Handle9
7578 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2667887 4-Mar-2021 20:02
quickymart:

 

Oh, Gerry. Has there ever been a parliamentarian so ineffective? Just before the election he tried to stir things up about coronavirus and the vaccines, and said he was "just asking questions". I rarely follow what anyone says after that, as they're usually full of crap - and he went on to lose. I'm also looking at you with that statement, Peter Williams.

 

 

Todd Barclay enters the chat.....

quickymart
8656 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2667960 4-Mar-2021 22:19
That clown, too.

