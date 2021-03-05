Handsomedan

So...I posted an article in the "What annoys you" thread relating to a tweet that was quite racially charged and subsequently taken down.

The tweet in question was screenshotted prioor to being taken down and was originally posted from the Co-Leader of the Maori Party's account. He's now saying someone else tweeted it on his behalf and got the messaging wrong.

It's not the first time he's engaged in race-baiting and it likely won't be the last.

My question to you is: Is there a place in today's multicultural society for racists, hiding behind ancient grievances, opinions, feelings of superiority or ownership or simply saying they're trying to stir debate?

I'd venture that the answer is no. In parliament, there absolutely should not be a single-race party that is represented by someone who regularly espouses separatist views.

With that said, I may have been well-baited and be providing the very response he wants - which is to start an "us against them" war of words which will bring out the vile extremists and largely prove his points...