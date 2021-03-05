Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Politicians with separatist/racist views...is there a place for them in today's society?
Handsomedan

#282670 5-Mar-2021 12:22
So...I posted an article in the "What annoys you" thread relating to a tweet that was quite racially charged and subsequently taken down. 

 

The tweet in question was screenshotted prioor to being taken down and was originally posted from the Co-Leader of the Maori Party's account. He's now saying someone else tweeted it on his behalf and got the messaging wrong. 

 

It's not the first time he's engaged in race-baiting and it likely won't be the last. 

 

My question to you is: Is there a place in today's multicultural society for racists, hiding behind ancient grievances, opinions, feelings of superiority or ownership or simply saying they're trying to stir debate? 

 

I'd venture that the answer is no. In parliament, there absolutely should not be a single-race party that is represented by someone who regularly espouses separatist views. 

 

 

 

With that said, I may have been well-baited and be providing the very response he wants - which is to start an "us against them" war of words which will bring out the vile extremists and largely prove his points...

 

 




freitasm
  #2668206 5-Mar-2021 12:56
No.

Also "just asking questions" is not an acceptable reason.




Rikkitic
  #2668207 5-Mar-2021 12:58
Racism from any source under any circumstances is unacceptable. There is no excuse for it.

 

But I do not buy into the Don Brash argument that everyone is equal now so Maori should not have any special considerations. Everyone is not equal. Indigenous minorities in virtually every country on the planet colonised by European invaders are disadvantaged to this very day. Their societies and cultures were systematically undermined, their languages banned, the cultural beliefs stamped on, their identities hollowed out in attempts to either exterminate them physically or make them into inferior copies of their oppressors in every other way. The reason they tend to be at the bottom of the socio-economic ladder is because they were pushed there. It doesn't matter that it happened in the past. It matters that the effects linger today. Society as a whole has a fundamental responsibility to redress this injustice in any way it can. That does not mean we should cave into grievance industries or every claim of historical discrimination. It does mean we need to take the issue seriously and do everything possible to give those at the bottom the opportunity to improve their circumstances. This is a multi-generational problem that requires multi-generational solutions.

 

 




Batman
  #2668585 5-Mar-2021 21:25
It's unacceptable, but these sorts (politicians) have been around for a long time. and they keep getting voted in, because they're popular. so it says something about why they keep getting voted in ...

 

there are also those who didn't actually get voted in. they just grab power and do what they like, sometimes not needing an army coup, even doing it within the constitution!

 

plenty of both of these currently happening in world politics




gzt

  #2668633 6-Mar-2021 01:15
It's pretty clear to me the original tweet as badly expressed as Waititi says it was, aimed only at the orientation formerly represented by John Banks and somebody else fired recently can't remember the name:

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/john-banks-axed-from-mediaworks-magic-talk-show-over-maori-stone-age-culture-comments/UM5HFF2QOW6GQAUQQWFMYE7U7M/

Maori people have had a very hard time in New Zealand to an extent I think most people don't realise. I've heard this kind of stuff on the dial ever since I've owned a radio, heard it in smoko rooms, pubs, work, day after day, it just does your head in.

When I heard Banks had been fired for these comments I actually felt relief like is this whole thing really over? Could this really be the end of it? And even some elation. Tbh I had to stop myself posting in celebration on the event. I'm going to remain optimistic because in the long view this really is progress.

