I expect that the risk she poses to the NZ community is a hell of a lot less than the 3000 or so NZ citizens sent "home" from Aus as section 501 deportees.

I guess that 6 years, three kids, one dead may have already "deradicalised" her from whatever she may have thought when she set out on was probably going to be a romantic adventure. Maybe telling her story honestly and openly would serve as a better deterrent to others. Maybe not - there's much conjecture based on not very much information.