I refuse to use the name imposed by the military bastards. As far as I am concerned, it is Burma. I visited there eight years ago when democracy was in the air and people had a sense of hope and optimism. In spite of the ugly concrete scars left by mismanaged military pork barrel construction projects, the parts of the country I was able to see were very enjoyable and the people were lovely and welcoming. We visited Rangoon and Mandalay but I especially enjoyed Bagan and the many ancient temples covering the landscape. In terms of scale, these are more impressive than Angor Wat.

I grieve for the Burmese people. They deserve far better than the murderous thugs kneeling on their necks. There is little hope the people's revolution will triumph, but I wish it every success. Those evil a$$hole generals need to be finally held to account for their crimes against humanity.