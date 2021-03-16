Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsPoliticsMyanmar army brutality
#283850 16-Mar-2021 08:50
Photographs of his body seen by the Guardian give clues to his horrifying final hours. It appears that boiling water or a chemical solution had been poured into his mouth. The tongue was melted, his teeth missing. Facial skin was peeling off. The body had been wrapped up to conceal further traumatic injuries.

 

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/15/the-death-of-zaw-myat-lynn-allegations-torture-used-on-opposition-activist-in-myanmar

 

Apparently the army is getting funding from some other international big brother (??with veto powers in the UN). Making things incredibly difficult.

 

Also Myanmar has no oil rigs so nobody seems to want to "help out"?




  #2675289 16-Mar-2021 09:40
I refuse to use the name imposed by the military bastards. As far as I am concerned, it is Burma. I visited there eight years ago when democracy was in the air and people had a sense of hope and optimism. In spite of the ugly concrete scars left by mismanaged military pork barrel construction projects, the parts of the country I was able to see were very enjoyable and the people were lovely and welcoming. We visited Rangoon and Mandalay but I especially enjoyed Bagan and the many ancient temples covering the landscape. In terms of scale, these are more impressive than Angor Wat.

 

I grieve for the Burmese people. They deserve far better than the murderous thugs kneeling on their necks. There is little hope the people's revolution will triumph, but I wish it every success. Those evil a$$hole generals need to be finally held to account for their crimes against humanity. 

 

 




  #2681836 28-Mar-2021 07:27
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/27/myanmar-military-protesters-shot-armed-forces-day

 

the killings continue but nobody seems to care. why do we even have a UN.




  #2681873 28-Mar-2021 09:53
Batman:

 

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/27/myanmar-military-protesters-shot-armed-forces-day

 

the killings continue but nobody seems to care. why do we even have a UN.

 

 

https://www.ipinst.org/wp-content/uploads/publications/ipi_rpt_unsc_and_civil_war_epub.pdf

 

 

The United Nations Charter empowers the Security Council to engage in the management of internal wars when they constitute a threat to, or their continuance is likely to endanger, the maintenance of international peace and security.

 

 

There's more to it than cynical use of the veto.



  #2681888 28-Mar-2021 10:47
In America, southern states were determined to maintain segregation and suppression of black people. The only thing that forced change and stopped KKK murders, was the greater power of the federal government. I would think the Burmese example would be a case for international intervention if anything is. I personally believe national 'sovereignty' is a load of BS. When you have heavily armed militaries slaughtering unarmed civilians, the argument for national sovereignty is over. Regrettably, there is nothing of sufficient value there (like oil) to motivate international intervention and bring those murdering bastards to justice. Hundreds of murders is not enough to get the international community off its ass. You need tens of thousands, Rwanda-style to do that.

 

 




  #2681940 28-Mar-2021 11:44
Politics is war without bloodshed while war is politics with bloodshed.

 

Mao Zedong, (adopted by Fred Hampton)

 

The only thing that forced change and stopped KKK murders, was the greater power of the federal government

 

The movie "Judas and the Black Messiah" gives a different view / example of the US federal government not acting to maintain principles of equality - but to preserve the status quo. 

  #2681996 28-Mar-2021 12:52
Fred99:

 

The movie "Judas and the Black Messiah" gives a different view / example of the US federal government not acting to maintain principles of equality - but to preserve the status quo. 

 

 

That happened too, but so did, ultimately, Mississippi burning. Yes, I know it is fiction, but so is the one you cite. Both also contain truth.

 

 




  #2686086 3-Apr-2021 18:45
Batman:

 

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/27/myanmar-military-protesters-shot-armed-forces-day

 

the killings continue but nobody seems to care. why do we even have a UN.

 

 

What do you suggest happens?

