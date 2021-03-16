Photographs of his body seen by the Guardian give clues to his horrifying final hours. It appears that boiling water or a chemical solution had been poured into his mouth. The tongue was melted, his teeth missing. Facial skin was peeling off. The body had been wrapped up to conceal further traumatic injuries.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/15/the-death-of-zaw-myat-lynn-allegations-torture-used-on-opposition-activist-in-myanmar
Apparently the army is getting funding from some other international big brother (??with veto powers in the UN). Making things incredibly difficult.
Also Myanmar has no oil rigs so nobody seems to want to "help out"?