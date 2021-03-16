Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsPoliticsChurch reform stops at sex. Not that the Church has any
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15456 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#283856 16-Mar-2021 13:23
Send private message

Paul and Jesus are not going to like this.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
floydbloke
2806 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2675462 16-Mar-2021 13:47
Send private message

I'm neither catholic nor gay so not really qualified (maybe not even entitled) to comment, but the rational me says that if I had to choose between an invisible idol and a real-life one, flesh and blood would win hands down.




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15456 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2675480 16-Mar-2021 14:20
Send private message

The amusing thing about this – if that’s the word – is that priests are not supposed to have sex either. Yes, we know what happens, but they are not supposed to. Since the pope has proclaimed that merely being gay is no longer thought of as a sin, and gays are welcome in the Church as long as they don’t live in a relationship, which priests also are not supposed to do, and the only thing that distinguishes gays and priests from other people is the sex act, this suggests that the Church values gays and priests the same. In other words, all priests are gay and all gays are priests. Ipso facto prima facie!

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27750 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675556 16-Mar-2021 15:42
Send private message

I'm not entitled to make any conclusions but it's like if you enter a club that you don't have to enter and it says you need to this you can't do that etc, you're not forced to join neither are you forced to bash up anyone outside the club etc.

Fwiw the small steps are in the right direction perhaps




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



Rikkitic

Awrrr
15456 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2675562 16-Mar-2021 15:52
Send private message

Just because the Church no longer burns heretics doesn't mean they wouldn't if they could.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27750 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675617 16-Mar-2021 17:28
Send private message

Some pentecostals and some American churches would that I know. But not the Catholic they are too focused on their rituals. Not the one in AKL, they are too focused on getting rich.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

gzt

gzt
13560 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2675753 16-Mar-2021 20:21
Send private message

Batman: But not the Catholic they are too focused on their rituals. Not the one in AKL, they are too focused on getting rich.

Care to explain this? It's not making much sense to me.

1101
3037 posts

Uber Geek


  #2676072 17-Mar-2021 13:06
Send private message

Its a belief based on book/books written thousands of years ago.

 

So why even expect modern thinking or values. A bit naive ?   



gzt

gzt
13560 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2676094 17-Mar-2021 13:54
Send private message

Batman: [snip] it's like if you enter a club that you don't have to enter and it says you need to this you can't do that etc, you're not forced to join [snip]

That's incorrect. Like many religions most people are more or less born into this one. Not that it's particularly relevant to the discussion. It's unfortunate the church does not feel the same way as you - for instance the church lobbies against gay marriage in law and in general against marriage equality.

I agree it's a big step The Pope now supports and advocates civil unions and this should be applauded and recognised as progress.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15456 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2676148 17-Mar-2021 15:40
Send private message

I agree the Church actually is sort of moving in the right direction, but with painful hesitancy. I was just pointing out the absurdity of saying it is all right to be gay, but not all right to have gay sex. If gays are sexless, and so are priests, there is no functional difference between them. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27750 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2676446 18-Mar-2021 11:59
Send private message

gzt:
Batman: But not the Catholic they are too focused on their rituals. Not the one in AKL, they are too focused on getting rich.

Care to explain this? It's not making much sense to me.


There are one or two fundamentalist groups out there who might have potential to be violent though there isn't any that are actually violent extremists that I know of unlike certain other religions. But many have zero potential to become violent.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27750 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2676452 18-Mar-2021 12:09
Send private message

gzt:
Batman: [snip] it's like if you enter a club that you don't have to enter and it says you need to this you can't do that etc, you're not forced to join [snip]

That's incorrect. Like many religions most people are more or less born into this one. Not that it's particularly relevant to the discussion. It's unfortunate the church does not feel the same way as you - for instance the church lobbies against gay marriage in law and in general against marriage equality.

I agree it's a big step The Pope now supports and advocates civil unions and this should be applauded and recognised as progress.


I think you can lobby against anything from funding America's cup to rental property tax laws. At the end of the day that's how democracy works and it worked, gay marriage is legal. I'm not sure you are born and shackled into most religions, definitely not this religion. There is no ransom to remain in the Catholic. They are there by choice. Again, unlike some other religion.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27750 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2676453 18-Mar-2021 12:12
Send private message

Rikkitic:

I agree the Church actually is sort of moving in the right direction, but with painful hesitancy. I was just pointing out the absurdity of saying it is all right to be gay, but not all right to have gay sex. If gays are sexless, and so are priests, there is no functional difference between them. 


 



In many countries of certain religion, you can be jailed etc for gay sex, there is severe punishment.

But the catholic Church is saying that their current understanding is they are unable to enshrine in their current dogma but if you want to do it in your own business that's none of the church business they're not going to make a big deal out of it. But I could be wrong, but that sounds like that's what's going on.

What many christians don't realise is (according to their own beliefs!) getting angry, streaming torrents and looking at beautiful people are also not acceptable, aka sin, and all sin are the same, there is no room for holier than thous.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

FineWine
2345 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677303 19-Mar-2021 16:21
Send private message

Stephen Fry said it best

 

 

I was raised as a C of E and went to Anglican/English based boarding schools. I met my partner in Oct 1981 and we will be celebrating our 40th anniversary this year. When we meet I was in the RNZAF where LGBT was illegal. I retired from the service two years after our meeting and we both went to Aussie for 30 years. Barracks in the services are now unisex and nobody gives a flying fig what your gender preference is.

 

We are both not religious. Why, because of the pure hypocrisy of it all. I did a Social Studies paper at uni where I researched the history of AIDS/HIV and discovered right up till the late 19th century most of the Popes had had an STD of one form or the other and the Catholic clergy in general where all having it off with each other, civilians and abusing children. All condoned at the highest levels.

 

Faith is individualistic and immutable and incorruptible.
 Religion is a social construct,  made by Man for Man to explain Faith,
 therefore it is fallible.




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2684204 30-Mar-2021 17:25
Send private message

Rikkitic:

 

I agree the Church actually is sort of moving in the right direction, but with painful hesitancy. 

 

 

"Moving in the right direction" is as if the entire church changes in unison.

 

That's not the way it seems to work in history, schisms are the reason why there are now (almost) countless denominations.

 

For example, Grace Presbyterian Church split when the Presbyterian Church became more liberal. Grace Church leaders and followers wanted to continue to indoctrinate children with concepts that homosexuality is sinful, abortion is murder, that women are inferior to men, and the curious concept that you can be absolved of all past sin by "grace alone" - you don't even have to say you're sorry.

 

The situation in America is interesting and one to watch:

 

https://www.dw.com/en/joe-biden-the-pope-and-the-looming-schism-in-americas-catholic-church/a-56311499

 

I wish I could say I didn't care as I'm an atheist, but while some churches are hesitantly moving in the right direction (from a humanist perspective) others are not - particularly in America.  When religious fundamentalism (of any faith) preaching bigotry and intolerance starts to heavily influence politics - big trouble is ahead. Christians who think their religion is immune as "it's different because.... Christian values" are delusional.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15456 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2684243 30-Mar-2021 18:37
Send private message

I was actually referring to the catholic church, not American protestant fundamentalists. In spite of the schisms, it is still possible to generalise about it overall. But the point you make is a good one. I sometimes wonder if America as a whole isn't having a nervous breakdown of some kind.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 