Stephen Fry said it best

I was raised as a C of E and went to Anglican/English based boarding schools. I met my partner in Oct 1981 and we will be celebrating our 40th anniversary this year. When we meet I was in the RNZAF where LGBT was illegal. I retired from the service two years after our meeting and we both went to Aussie for 30 years. Barracks in the services are now unisex and nobody gives a flying fig what your gender preference is.

We are both not religious. Why, because of the pure hypocrisy of it all. I did a Social Studies paper at uni where I researched the history of AIDS/HIV and discovered right up till the late 19th century most of the Popes had had an STD of one form or the other and the Catholic clergy in general where all having it off with each other, civilians and abusing children. All condoned at the highest levels.

Faith is individualistic and immutable and incorruptible.

Religion is a social construct, made by Man for Man to explain Faith,

therefore it is fallible.