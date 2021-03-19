Not happy. Parents should bring their children up with proper dental hygiene and less sugary drinks etc.
From govts own web site.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3144112/
“ Concurrent with the decline in dental caries has been an increase in the prevalence of dental fluorosis, a side-effect of fluoride exposure. Dental fluorosis remains highly prevalent world-wide. As recently as 2005, 23% of persons in the United States aged 6 to 39 years had very mild or greater enamel fluorosis”
Also doesn’t look like it’s good for bones, plus the ones making the decision are not the ones paying the cost. I’m feeling very anti Labour at moment.