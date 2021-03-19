Fluoride is the original conspiracy theory. I remember arguments raging about it in the 1950s. It amazes me that this is still an issue.

I am not a scientist and I don't have specialist knowledge of the subject, but until someone convinces me otherwise, I am more than happy to accept the argument that the good fluoridation does far, far outweighs any theoretical or actual harm. In my own case, I have been happily consuming fluoride (I usually swallow) since early childhood and I haven't noticed any particular ill effects. There have been so many studies on the benefits of this that it shouldn't even be an issue.

Anyone afraid of fluoride should stop a moment and think about all the crap they consume as food every day. Our rates of type 2 diabetes are going through the roof. We have one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world. If you want to worry about something, worry about that. Any potential harm done by fluoride pales in comparison.