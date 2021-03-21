Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsPoliticsTesla accused of spying by China - who is spying on who lol
Batman

Mad Scientist
27793 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#283932 21-Mar-2021 09:50
Send private message

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/20/elon-musk-denies-teslas-used-for-spying-after-chinas-military-bans-cars-from-bases

 

i'm waiting for a Tesla clone to be released soon ...




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.

gzt

gzt
13593 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2677801 21-Mar-2021 11:31
Send private message

Batman: Tesla accused of spying by China - who is spying on who lol

Your post leader is incorrect and misleading. No spying accusation was made by China.

The cars have hi-res cameras, lidar, gps, etc. These vehicles have been banned on military bases apparently.

This is just normal military sensitivity and there was no allegation of spying at all from anyone.

gzt

gzt
13593 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2677803 21-Mar-2021 11:34
Send private message

Batman: i'm waiting for a Tesla clone to be released soon ...

Bring on the clones!! In the meantime you'll have to settle for an MG. I think that's the only China made EV available in NZ?

https://mgmotor.co.nz/models/mg-zsev/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI_tzQtfW_7wIVQbaWCh2bRA3IEAAYAiAAEgJ18fD_BwE

Batman

Mad Scientist
27793 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679958 24-Mar-2021 19:51
Send private message

gzt:
Batman: i'm waiting for a Tesla clone to be released soon ...

Bring on the clones!! In the meantime you'll have to settle for an MG. I think that's the only China made EV available in NZ?

 

behold, your new car

 

https://electrek.co/2020/05/28/tesla-clone-xpeng-copying-tesla-website/

 

 




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



gzt

gzt
13593 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2680047 24-Mar-2021 22:16
Send private message

Looks nice. They are gearlng up for export to the USA. It could be a thing

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 