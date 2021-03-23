The other housing threads are closed, so a fresh one to discuss today's housing announcement. Will it make a difference?

Whats the expectations? https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/300259265/dday-for-the-governments-plan-to-fix-housing-with-few-easy-options has a few ideas

Unless there are attempts to make me build than buy, not a lot will change

Be interesting to see how landlords are affected. If being a landlord became less palatable, that could cause a number to drop out of that market, turning them into homeowner properties. That would be quite a good option, IMO A minor exodus would not be a bad thing.

Bottom line is she doesn't want prices to fall, so unaffordability will remain

Interesting point in a Newshub article

"There isn't a lack of housing per se, what there is is too many people living in rental properties who seek to own," Prof Tookey said. The Government could incentivise rental property owners to "liberate" their properties, without punishing them, he said.

I'd always wondered about this oft stated 100,000 understocked number, there aren't 400,000 living in tents