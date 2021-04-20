Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
American excellence and idiocy
A remarkable quality of America is how it seems to encompass the best and worst of everything. In politics, we have seen a lot of the worst until recently. We have also been seeing a lot of America at its most racist. Blacks are always a prime target, but now, probably thanks to Trump, Asians have also joined the hit list (again).

 

What makes this so incredibly stupid, as well as obscene, is America's latest triumph in space technology. While watching the news reports of the brilliant Ingenuity flight on Mars, I was struck by the prominence of ethnic 'others', particularly Asian women, on the flight team.  MiMi Aung, Ingenuity project manager, is one example.

 

This makes the ignorance of the racist knuckle draggers even more glaring. If it wasn't for the immigrants (many 'foreign'-sounding names amongst those rocket scientists), the white supremacists probably wouldn't be able to open a can of beans, let alone lock and load their  ridiculous phallus-compensating weapons. 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

American exceptionalism - Wikipedia

 

The Myth of American Exceptionalism – Foreign Policy




