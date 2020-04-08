Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsRemote educationNZ Govt Broadband Schools Initiative - How Will Network Cope?


31 posts

Geek


#269805 8-Apr-2020 19:03
Send private message quote this post

I see the govt will be sending out thousands of modems and internet devices to children in the coming weeks.

 

The Government has announced a $88 million package to help students adjust to the new normal of learning from home

 

Thousands of modems and internet-ready devices are being sent to households around the country, in a bid to bridge the digital divide before children resume their studies at home next week.

 

About 2000 internet modems would be sent out this week, with thousands more being distributed in coming weeks as the Government worked out commercial deals with ISPs.

 

About 17,000 internet-ready devices had been ordered and would be shipped to students throughout April, with efforts under way to secure thousands more from offshore.

 

 

https://www.newsroom.co.nz/2020/04/08/1121050/digital-devices-rolled-out-as-virtual-school-term-set-to-start

 

My question - can our country's bandwidth handle this? It is already under strain from just about everybody having to work from home.
I hate to think of what my already limited speed will be like in a few weeks. 😳

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
3459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2457681 8-Apr-2020 19:08
14 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Let's face it. Kids are already at home with YouTube, Netflix etc going and people are working from home. When at home school starts the kids stop watching netflix etc and do class work. If your internet has been fine so far it will be fine in the coming weeks.

1573 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2457683 8-Apr-2020 19:09
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

The great thing about bandwidth, you can just add more.





 
 
 
 


xpd

Arrma Basher
10403 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2457686 8-Apr-2020 19:14
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

l43a2:

 

The great thing about bandwidth, you can just add more.

 

 

Yes, but can see costs going up to cover it if needed. 

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Powered by  

 

 

643 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2457688 8-Apr-2020 19:18
5 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Jos1969:

 

I see the govt will be sending out thousands of modems and internet devices to children in the coming weeks.

 

https://www.newsroom.co.nz/2020/04/08/1121050/digital-devices-rolled-out-as-virtual-school-term-set-to-start

 

My question - can our country's bandwidth handle this? It is already under strain from just about everybody having to work from home.
I hate to think of what my already limited speed will be like in a few weeks. 😳

 

 

What provider are you using? I haven't noticed a slowdown in any way whatsoever during lockdown... Maybe you need to change or look at your local network?



31 posts

Geek


  #2457691 8-Apr-2020 19:21
Send private message quote this post

l43a2:

 

The great thing about bandwidth, you can just add more.

 

 

 

 

Enough for 17,000+ connections? Many of them wireless?

 

I hope so, but it does make me wonder if they have thought of this. Much of it will undoubtedly include video streaming, too. 

'That VDSL Cat'
11952 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2457694 8-Apr-2020 19:25
4 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

this will be spread across LFC's, Copper and Skinny Jump. Would not surprise me to see a few wisps in there (or atleast i'd hope if they can offer a better service they are involved!)

 

 

 

i think it's going to be a really interesting world as we move into this.

 

I do fear the likes of Little Jimmy getting a service, torrenting the crap out of it and going my classroom video is lagging!




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

2183 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2457747 8-Apr-2020 19:53
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

tripp: Let's face it. Kids are already at home with YouTube, Netflix etc going and people are working from home. When at home school starts the kids stop watching netflix etc and do class work. If your internet has been fine so far it will be fine in the coming weeks.

 

 

 

This is aimed. mostly, at families who don't have internet access. This is still a big issue here in NZ and something Internet NZ has been working on for several years. For some homes the cost of even a basic internet plan is outside of their budget.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC a Technology Evangelist and Product Manager. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

 
 
 
 


5817 posts

Uber Geek


  #2457754 8-Apr-2020 20:03
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Jos1969: [snip]My question - can our country's bandwidth handle this?  😳

 

 

Yes according to Chorus Of course that clearly isn't the entire NZ network, but it does give you a fair idea.

653 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2457863 8-Apr-2020 23:39
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

Jos1969: [snip]My question - can our country's bandwidth handle this?  😳

 

 

Yes according to Chorus Of course that clearly isn't the entire NZ network, but it does give you a fair idea.

 

 

 

 

It's still pretty similar this week too.:

 

985 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2457866 9-Apr-2020 00:10
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Taking my Chorus hat off for a minute, I am not too concerned at this point. As the graph in the above post shows, peak usage at 9pm is still well above current midday throughput.

 

Midday traffic would have to increase by 250% of normal pre-lockdown traffic to reach absolute capacity. That seems unlikely given it's currently only up by 75% since lockdown began, with many thousands of workers at home - and a lot of them probably watching Netflix as they half-listen in on that boring 2 hour audio call....

 

Yes school kids will need to access online content to learn, but I am sure tens of thousands have already been bingeing on online entertainment all day every day for the past 2 weeks. Even if the current midday lockdown surge doubles, the network will still only reach 2.5Tbps - the equivalent of the pre-lockdown evening peak.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

936 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2457872 9-Apr-2020 04:00
5 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Interesting question. I don’t know the answer but to me the question read like: The government is giving free internet to those people. How is that going to affect me?
The thinking should be. CV lockdow has highlighted the digital divide in NZ. How can we share the resources we have so everyone can benefit.
Answers so far sound like we have more than enough,



31 posts

Geek


  #2458067 9-Apr-2020 11:22
Send private message quote this post

tripp: Let's face it. Kids are already at home with YouTube, Netflix etc going and people are working from home. When at home school starts the kids stop watching netflix etc and do class work. If your internet has been fine so far it will be fine in the coming weeks.

 

I don't see this, particularly. 
We're talking about 17,000 new modems - eg, new connections. Not kids already using it, doing one thing, and switching to another. 
But who knows.

 

 

 

 



31 posts

Geek


  #2458068 9-Apr-2020 11:25
6 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

What is more interesting is that the government wouldn't roll all this out if schools were coming out of lockdown in two weeks. This speaks of a far longer period of isolation. Whether it is limited to only schools or the population as a whole we have yet to see.

 

 

7352 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2458071 9-Apr-2020 11:29
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Hi, I think you should note @Wheelbarrow01 comments, clearly those in the know in Chorus know what this will add, and as he has bascially said, SFA.

 

I think you are worring about something that is simply no an issue, these are all kids that would have been connected at school, but now at home, their school networks currently are essentially idle.

 

The fact that its 17k new connections is irrelivent, this is nothing to Chorus's network, the modems/routers them selves create no traffic load, the users do, and as pointed out in my last paragraph, those users were already there, but now moved from the class to home. I guess you could argue those users will now go off task and get on to netflix etc, well again, on small devices, probably not a biggie.

 

Cyril

985 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2458094 9-Apr-2020 11:51
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Jos1969:

 

tripp: Let's face it. Kids are already at home with YouTube, Netflix etc going and people are working from home. When at home school starts the kids stop watching netflix etc and do class work. If your internet has been fine so far it will be fine in the coming weeks.

 

I don't see this, particularly. 
We're talking about 17,000 new modems - eg, new connections. Not kids already using it, doing one thing, and switching to another. 
But who knows.

 

 

Yes that is probably true - but the numbers have to be looked at in context. Pre-lockdown, Chorus was adding fibre customers at the rate of several thousand a week from memory, so 17,000 new connections really only represents a month or so of BAU install work for us. But don't forget many of the new educational connections will be over RSP wireless 4G or even WISP connections.

 

And like @cyril7 has said, the majority of these kids will have previously been using connections at school already. These children will simply be continuing to access the same or similar content from a different location while the school connections remain idle.

 

Bear in mind also that, as the Chorus CEO has eluded to in this interview, network capacity can and will continue to grow as required. In my opinion, I don't think there is any real prospect of "oh cr*p, NZ has run out of internets!"

 

I'm not speaking officially for Chorus here - this is just my opinion based on what I see. Nobody I work with is panicking - if there was an impending capacity issue they would be.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.