Announced Yesterday, the Ministry of Education along with TVNZ and Maori TV will schedule Education TV for distance schoolers.

TVNZ has announced TVNZ +1 will be used for the new channel.

More details can be found here: https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/new-zealand/beloved-kids-tv-star-suzy-cato-involved-in-new-education-channel-students-learning-home-during-lockdown