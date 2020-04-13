My 8 year old daughter is interested in learning some basic coding. Anyone got any recommendations of somewhere to start? I'm a mechanical engineer and have very little experience but I know my way around IT relatively.



Ideally it's free but happy to pay as well. Online of course, and maybe something I could do with her, rather than hand her a device and let her go for it, at least initially.



Big prerequisite is it must be FUN to get her engaged, and educational as well.



Many thanks in advance!!



Happy (lockdown) Easter.



Admin - please move to correct forum if need be.





