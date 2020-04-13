Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Remote education Coding for kids?


#269885 13-Apr-2020 10:43
My 8 year old daughter is interested in learning some basic coding. Anyone got any recommendations of somewhere to start? I'm a mechanical engineer and have very little experience but I know my way around IT relatively.

Ideally it's free but happy to pay as well. Online of course, and maybe something I could do with her, rather than hand her a device and let her go for it, at least initially.

Big prerequisite is it must be FUN to get her engaged, and educational as well.

Many thanks in advance!!

Happy (lockdown) Easter.

Admin - please move to correct forum if need be.

  #2460228 13-Apr-2020 10:54
/subscribe

 

 

 

Have been thinking about trying to do the same with my kids. This stackoverflow thread looks interesting:

 

 

 

https://stackoverflow.com/questions/20059/suggestions-on-starting-a-child-programming

 

 

 

in particular the creator of KPL\Phrogram who suggests: "Scratch, Alice, Phrogram" in that order.

 

 

 

Also lots of suggestions for Lego mindstorm, I guess if your kids already like lego that would be a good window.   Also appeals to me as I imagine it's a good combination of mechanical, electrical and coding type stuff?

  #2460229 13-Apr-2020 11:01
Scratch

 
 
 
 


  #2460248 13-Apr-2020 11:10
I'm getting some Micro:bit devices for my boys, look to cover the basics of logic nicely while hiding the complex stuff till later.

https://microbit.org/

Also portable so they can take a creation to school with just a battery pack.

  #2460395 13-Apr-2020 11:34
@mattyb:

 

Admin - please move to correct forum if need be.

 

 

While not directly related to the Remote Education that our kids will experience when school comes back, I thought moving to the new Remote Education sub-forum made sense.




 

  #2460396 13-Apr-2020 11:37
This one is pretty good: https://grasshopper.app/

  #2460406 13-Apr-2020 11:46
8 year old girl recommends code.org.

Scratch mainly.

