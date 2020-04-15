Just wondering how individual schools are doing with supporting students and providing resources. I know it is really hard for primary aged students as you don't want them in front of a screen all the time yet at the same time parents need the support and assistance.

What are some of the things that the schools are doing that are working well? not working?

My daughter's (6) school are running things through seesaw and while they haven't been very active they have posted a couple of activities. We will see how it goes but my wife and I have been pretty proactive with keeping a routine going.

My own school taught all the way through to Thursday so I still have two weeks term break. One thing that quickly became apparent was how important face to face time was with students (all of mine are 15-18 years old) and that face to face time gave them structure. The number of times I had to tell students to get out out of bed and get dressed was frightening.

It is going to be a tough couple of weeks for all, students, parents and teachers.