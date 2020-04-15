Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Remote educationHow are your schools supporting your children?


#269931 15-Apr-2020 15:08
Just wondering how individual schools are doing with supporting students and providing resources.  I know it is really hard for primary aged students as you don't want them in front of a screen all the time yet at the same time parents need the support and assistance.

 

What are some of the things that the schools are doing that are working well?  not working?

 

My daughter's (6) school are running things through seesaw and while they haven't been very active they have posted a couple of activities.  We will see how it goes but my wife and I have been pretty proactive with keeping a routine going.

 

My own school taught all the way through to Thursday so I still have two weeks term break. One thing that quickly became apparent was how important face to face time was with students (all of mine are 15-18 years old) and that face to face time gave them structure.  The number of times I had to tell students to get out out of bed and get dressed was frightening.

 

It is going to be a tough couple of weeks for all, students, parents and teachers.

  #2461976 15-Apr-2020 15:16
Primary school age (Year 3, and Year 6)  both have access to Studyladder, Khan Academy (both maths), and Epic books (reading)

 

They get sent a writing prompt each morning, and a list of ideas if we need something else to do such as playing a game or building lego. 

 

 

 

We were also given a learning pack before the lockdown as we indicated we didn't have access to a printer (I would normally use the work printer), this has journals they can read and a pile of photocopied activities. 

 

 

 

A neighbours child at a different local primary school has face to face Zoom meetings with the whole class at 9am, 11am and 1pm, with tasks to be completed after each meeting. 

 

I would prefer this approach - the kids were really excited to see their friends and teachers online this morning which didn't happen. 

 

 

 

Is it working well? Both us parents are working from home so we don't have time to sit and give encouragement all day, this morning I had one child lying on the floor complaining he didn't know what to do, and the other child who said he was reading on the Epic website was secretly watching Youtube. I told them no movies or video games until after 3pm so they have been counting down. 

 

They watched Mythbusters on the Home schooling channel at lunchtime, and this afternoon I resorted to National Geographic on Disney+

  #2461980 15-Apr-2020 15:23
We are in week 4 of distance learning in Dubai. 

 

The biggest issue we (me, kids and primary teacher wife) have is work load. My wife runs 3 online teaching sessions a day, with specialist teachers also doing sessions. With a 5 year old and a dyslexic 8 year old there is a very limited amount that they can or will do independently. I am working full time and my wife is doing massive days just to try and stay on top of the marking, planning and spending time working with our kids.

 

It's impossible to get through the amount of work expected and we don't care anymore. We just do our best and then tell the kids to go play. We can't do more so Que Sara.

