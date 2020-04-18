Inphinity:

Hey all,

I tried to search for previous threads about parental controls, but couldn't find anything both recent and along the lines of what I'm hoping to achieve now that the kids are stuck at home for school for longer.

Can anyone recommend a router that will allow per-device restrictions (that apply even if the device moves between ethernet and wifi), on times of use, and times of use by site, e.g. the kids need to use youtube for some of the videos their teachers are linking them, but I don't want them to be able to use it in the evenings.

So, e.g.

Device 1 can use internet from 8am to 8pm, but only use youtube from 8am to 3pm

Does any off-the-shelf device have this sort of restriction? The ones I've seen can do the device time, or the URL based, but not URL by time.

If not, in general suggestions on parental control devices? The HG659b we've got is useless for it (it's rules don't even seem to be enforced properly even when set).

Thanks!