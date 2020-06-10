Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
School kids "Modems" distribution


2170 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#272111 10-Jun-2020 08:22
Send private message quote this post

Following the current hooha over the distribution of these "modems" to kids, I am wondering just what these are and how they get hooked up to the Internet.

 

 

Banana?
4965 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2501817 10-Jun-2020 08:28
Send private message quote this post

They look like quite flash routers.

 

And, by the sounds of it, expensive. From the Herald article, Auckland Grammar has had 137 delivered, costing over $70,000. That's ~$500 each. Wow.

 

Where do I get mine?

1157 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2501819 10-Jun-2020 08:34
Send private message quote this post

Someone made a killing selling overpriced routers that will probably perform worse than ISP supplied ones

 
 
 
 


2781 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2501823 10-Jun-2020 08:49
Send private message quote this post

I saw a pic of someone holding a multi-antenna (looked like a gaming modem) device in their hand as the pic for an article on this debacle. 

 

I have to admit, it's likely got nothing to do with the story, though. 




Banana?
4965 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2501826 10-Jun-2020 09:01
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

I saw a pic of someone holding a multi-antenna (looked like a gaming modem) device in their hand as the pic for an article on this debacle. 

 

I have to admit, it's likely got nothing to do with the story, though. 

 

 

Possibly, but if the picture you saw is the same one I saw, it was the principal of Rangitoto College standing with a pile of packages and that one router. I think we can assume the rest of the packages around him were the same things.

 

Here is the photo from the herald article, and the caption: Rangitoto College principal Patrick Gale has 45 internet routers which have turned up for students who don't need them. Photo / Brett Phibbs

 

5699 posts

Uber Geek


  #2501827 10-Jun-2020 09:06
Send private message quote this post

dfnt:

 

Someone made a killing selling overpriced routers that will probably perform worse than ISP supplied ones

 

 

Govt ...




Mike

950 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2501828 10-Jun-2020 09:08
Send private message quote this post

It was a well intentioned but rushed solution that they very likely had little time to actually research properly.

 

45 routers to Takapuna Grammar, which I understand is one of the country's biggest schools would represent only a small fraction of the enrolled students. Same at Auckland Grammar (I read about 140) again, small %, whereas I suspect if they surveyed the lower decile schools, the uptake would have been higher.

 

I guess the schools could trademe them and use the funds for school activities?

 

 

4556 posts

Uber Geek


  #2501835 10-Jun-2020 09:24
Send private message quote this post

sen8or:

 

I guess the schools could trademe them and use the funds for school activities?

 

 

 

 

I'm pretty sure I heard in an interview while it was all happening that the modems remained the property of the Ministry of Education...... as opposed to the schools.....

 

 

 
 
 
 


2781 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2501836 10-Jun-2020 09:28
Send private message quote this post

trig42:

 

Handsomedan:

 

I saw a pic of someone holding a multi-antenna (looked like a gaming modem) device in their hand as the pic for an article on this debacle. 

 

I have to admit, it's likely got nothing to do with the story, though. 

 

 

Possibly, but if the picture you saw is the same one I saw, it was the principal of Rangitoto College standing with a pile of packages and that one router. I think we can assume the rest of the packages around him were the same things.

 

Here is the photo from the herald article, and the caption: Rangitoto College principal Patrick Gale has 45 internet routers which have turned up for students who don't need them. Photo / Brett Phibbs

 

 

 

 

It wasn't that pic, but it was a similar pic of another (almost identical) situation - modem and unopened packages with person. 

 

So it was likely another principal from another school in a similar situation. 




xpd

Budget Gamer
10552 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2501844 10-Jun-2020 09:39
Send private message quote this post

I'm curious as to what theyre doing here.... (its more in regards to laptops I think)

 

"But staff are still changing the licence on each device from the Ministry of Education to the college, which takes 20 to 25 minutes for each one."

 

Are they effectively "stealing" the devices for the school ? :)

 

(Its my old college too..... eeep)

 

 

 

 




302 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2501846 10-Jun-2020 09:45
Send private message quote this post

so....they cant send it back to the government and have it redistributed? Pretty sure there are students who would need it eventually. It not like the routers have a use by date.

284 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2501847 10-Jun-2020 09:50
Send private message quote this post

So a poorly managed process (no doubt because of the rush) but not the end of the world. From the article:

 

"Modems not required can be returned and reallocated. If in cases the modem/router wasn't required, it won't be wasted - either another household will use it or we will return it," [Ministry of Education chief digital officer] said.




2170 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2502466 10-Jun-2020 18:58
Send private message quote this post

But I am struggling how these routers/"modems" help the poor with no Internet access??? 

 

If their house has an Internet connection, why do they need a router from the guvment? 

 

Call me confused. What am I missing?

10166 posts

Uber Geek


  #2502472 10-Jun-2020 19:24
Send private message quote this post

linw:

 

But I am struggling how these routers/"modems" help the poor with no Internet access??? 

 

 

It's nuts.  My SO worked on access for tertiary students, ISPs stepped up and offered cheap cellular modems/plans, setup. Existing resources (laptops etc) allocated, a few new notebooks purchased for <$1k and lent out.
FWIW at that level, about 12% of students had inadequate access or devices - I believe this was about standard across the country.   Adequate device and access doesn't mean "having a connected PC and 2 smart TVs in the home".  You need to find out - if 5 kids need to use the one PC at the same time, then that's inadequate devices.  At tertiary level, students living in cheap flats with no net access is an issue. Surveying to quantify the scale of the problem was not easy.

3844 posts

Uber Geek


  #2502513 10-Jun-2020 19:38
Send private message quote this post

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12338500

 

 

 

Bit of an oopsy coming to light now

 

Principals have slated an $87 million scheme to provide IT equipment to children during lockdown as a "disaster" and a waste of money.

gzt

11376 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2502521 10-Jun-2020 19:50
Send private message quote this post

Oblivian: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12338500

Bit of an oopsy coming to light now.

Looking at the weird outcomes makes me wonder if suppliers were responsible for querying the data in some way, or if there is some kind of generic sql fail involved.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



