New member, but thought I would make a quick post, as it may be useful for some people here?

Remote education is a rather broad term, and in the world of education this can apply to delivery modes such as 'learning over the radio', 'learning by correspondence' (postal), etc.

When using the internet as part of the delivery mechanism, we tend to talk about 'online learning' or 'e-learning / elearning' these days ;-)

Whilst many schools may have Google Classroom and MS Office, these are not the cutting edge of e-learning by a long way. Neither is simply using Zoom (wish I had bought shares last year!), Skype, or other video-conference system.

Many organisations use a Learning Management System (LMS) - an environment that manages authentication, enrolment, reporting, and content management / delivery. Many include advanced Forum systems, quiz engines.

Moodle (FOSS) is by far the most popular LMS in use in New Zealand (Moodle HQ is Perth, Australia). There are a couple of reasons for this popularity - a lot of the code developers in the early days where based here (some still are), and the NZ government also selected Moodle as one of it's 'recommended systems' for schools. Moodle is used by almost all Universities, Polytechnics in NZ, and many ITO's, NGO's etc.

I tend to work with Open Source systems such as Moodle, BigBlueButton (similar to Zoom), H5P - content development system that may replace SCORM for many organisations, and lots of associated EdTech apps.

Anyway, I'm happy to jump into discussions in this forum where I can help, or offer some perspectives of value.

Stu :-)