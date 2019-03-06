Good timing for me, too, as I'm looking at moving ISPs next month when my current Spark contract comes to an end. I don't need a static IP, so not worried by the cost of that at 2D.

Many years ago we had been with Snap and I found the quality of support dropped so significantly when 2D took over, enough to make me move to BP; it's good to read that's no longer the issue it once was. I was also happy to move away from BP as their customer service also took a huge dive (and I'd not look at going back as I've not heard anything to make me think it's sorted).

I had narrowed my options down to 2D and Slingshot, but must also take a decent look at Voyager too. I'd be happy to stay with Spark but, unless I can re-sign under one of their good offers (current contract had three months free internet and free Netflix for six months) it's a decent premium over other still-decent options.

iamsammajor: i use 2D for fiber and mobile, one thing i like them is their tech support, i was with spark before, when i had issue with the internet, called them, they kept asking me to turn off and on the router, even when i said i have done it already. i would think all of this would work great when there is no issue. but when there is, 2D support makes me feel like i am actually being helped by a technician not a call center representative.

@iamsammajor: I can see you clearly have an allergy to following grammatical rules, even going by just your username, but following some basics like the appropriate use of capitals, commas and full stops would make your posts so much easier to read and understand!