Hi
Currently with Spark Fibre, (as i work at Spark for the next 2 days) and wanting to move to another provider. I also want to move two mobiles.
I see Slingshot and 2 Degrees both bundle mobiles, and broadband, and also noted good things mentioned about Voyager. What are people's recommendations and reasons for their current provider.
3 Adult gamers in the house, 250 Gb per month usage.
Thanks
D.