10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#247996 6-Mar-2019 10:27
Hi

 

 

 

Currently with Spark Fibre, (as i work at Spark for the next 2 days) and wanting to move to another provider. I also want to move two mobiles. 

 

 

 

I see Slingshot and 2 Degrees both bundle mobiles, and broadband, and also noted good things mentioned about Voyager. What are people's recommendations and reasons for their current provider. 

 

 

 

3 Adult gamers in the house, 250 Gb per month usage. 

 

 

 

What are people's recommendations and reasons for their current provider? And does anyone strongly disagree with my top 3? 

 

 

 

Thanks

 

D.

 1 | 2 | 3
6720 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2192013 6-Mar-2019 10:35
Vote for @2degrees for mobile and fibre and you get great support here on Geekzone from a number of staff @SaltyNZ @NickMack @2degreescare

 

2degrees does true 12 month carryover on mobile plans and also Wi-Fi calling works awesome and free roaming using Wi-Fi calling

 

John

 

 

628 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2192024 6-Mar-2019 11:13
All three ISPs would be good, but I'll give another +1 for 2 degrees for broadband. Excellent support both here and from their customer support team. I use Skinny for my mobile as they offer the best unlimited calling plan ($36/28d), but 2° also have calling plans that may suit you.

 
 
 
 


/dev/urandom
145 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2192036 6-Mar-2019 11:31
Another here for @2degrees for both mobile and broadband. I'm no longer with them for mobile (due to work taking over my number), but my partner is, and our UFB connection at home is through them.

 

Great support, and a solid service.

80 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2192052 6-Mar-2019 11:57
I'm using Voyager on VDSL. Didn't have any issues setting it up, one time fee for a static IP, haven't had any issues since. I see, now, though that 2degrees and BigPipe are quite a bit cheaper for the 1gbps unlimited UFB plans.. so might have to give switching a thought.

 

Also on 2degrees for mobile. No problems with it, or their reception.

2960 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2192054 6-Mar-2019 11:59
I use 2Degrees for mobile - very good

 

 

 

I have Slingshot as my ISP and to be honest, I can't really complain. It does what it says on the tin. 

 

We use around a TB a month and it's no drama and not terribly expensive. 




xpd

Covid-19 Free
10659 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2192079 6-Mar-2019 12:21
+1 for Voyager - been great for me, VDSL/voice.  One off fee for static IP was great as well :D 

 

Ended up saving me $60 a month vs what I was going to have to pay to my old ISP for the same services.

 

2 gamers (Overwatch etc), and we all stream video (as well as my own servers sending stuff out etc inc streaming)

 

 




16250 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2192090 6-Mar-2019 12:27
I use 2degrees for my fiber broadband and find them excellent. It "Just Works". I rarely have to call support, but I did this week when I changed a setting on my router and locked myself out. 5 minutes on hold at 9pm, then a helpful support person who I could understand and knew what they were doing logged in remotely and changed the setting back for me.

 

I haven't used 2degrees mobile for quite a while, 5 - 6 years. Back then I found coverage in Wellington to be poor, even close to The Beehive, and once you got further out like the Ohariu valley where I go occasionally it was almost zero coverage. I'm currently with Vodafone as work pays for my phone, they work fine, I haven't been anywhere to test coverage but haven't had a problem. I was previously with Skinny Mobile (Spark network) who I found excellent and great value for money, my wife uses them and has zero problems. I have used Spark mobile and found them very good too.

 
 
 
 


mdf

2629 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2192097 6-Mar-2019 12:33
xpd:

 

+1 for Voyager - been great for me, VDSL/voice.  One off fee for static IP was great as well :D 

 

Ended up saving me $60 a month vs what I was going to have to pay to my old ISP for the same services.

 

2 gamers (Overwatch etc), and we all stream video (as well as my own servers sending stuff out etc inc streaming)

 

 

I'm starting to consider options too. I've also seen 2degrees heavily recommended, but the thought of the $10 a month (=$120 per year!) for a static IP is a spicy meatball to swallow. A one off fee for a static IP was much more palatable and had me eyeing up BigPipe since they seem to be the only one advertising this (albeit they seem to be having some support issues at the moment). I didn't see anything on Voyager's website about static IPs, so good to know that Voyager is an option too.

xpd

Covid-19 Free
10659 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2192101 6-Mar-2019 12:37
Oh, also add in that we're heavy users, 800GB a month isn't uncommon and no complaints from Voyager about it. (yet) ;)

 

 




767 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2192103 6-Mar-2019 12:39
2Degress all the way very great support and not much down time too.




273 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2192128 6-Mar-2019 12:46
i use 2D for fiber and mobile, one thing i like them is their tech support, i was with spark before, when i had issue with the internet, called them, they kept asking me to turn off and on the router, even when i said i have done it already.

 

i would think all of this would work great when there is no issue. but when there is, 2D support makes me feel like i am actually being helped by a technician not a call center representative. 

409 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2192150 6-Mar-2019 13:06
Hobdar:

 

Currently with Spark Fibre, (as i work at Spark for the next 2 days) and wanting to move to another provider. I also want to move two mobiles. 

 

 

 

 

Just have to ask, Why are you wishing to leave Spark?

4657 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2192157 6-Mar-2019 13:20
Good timing for me, too, as I'm looking at moving ISPs next month when my current Spark contract comes to an end. I don't need a static IP, so not worried by the cost of that at 2D.

 

Many years ago we had been with Snap and I found the quality of support dropped so significantly when 2D took over, enough to make me move to BP; it's good to read that's no longer the issue it once was. I was also happy to move away from BP as their customer service also took a huge dive (and I'd not look at going back as I've not heard anything to make me think it's sorted).

 

I had narrowed my options down to 2D and Slingshot, but must also take a decent look at Voyager too. I'd be happy to stay with Spark but, unless I can re-sign under one of their good offers (current contract had three months free internet and free Netflix for six months)  it's a decent premium over other still-decent options.

 

iamsammajor:

 

i use 2D for fiber and mobile, one thing i like them is their tech support, i was with spark before, when i had issue with the internet, called them, they kept asking me to turn off and on the router, even when i said i have done it already.

 

i would think all of this would work great when there is no issue. but when there is, 2D support makes me feel like i am actually being helped by a technician not a call center representative. 

 

 

@iamsammajor: I can see you clearly have an allergy to following grammatical rules, even going by just your username, but following some basics like the appropriate use of capitals, commas and full stops would make your posts so much easier to read and understand!

xpd

Covid-19 Free
10659 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2192159 6-Mar-2019 13:21
kornflake:

 

Just have to ask, Why are you wishing to leave Spark?

 

 

1st rule of working for Spark. Do not talk about Spark ;)

 

Probably moved further up the chain with another company is the usual reason for leaving somewhere and Spark pricing isnt as competitive for their net compared to others. :)

 

 

 

 




273 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2192160 6-Mar-2019 13:23
jonathan18:

 

Good timing for me, too, as I'm looking at moving ISPs next month when my current Spark contract comes to an end. I don't need a static IP, so not worried by the cost of that at 2D.

 

Many years ago we had been with Snap and I found the quality of support dropped so significantly when 2D took over, enough to make me move to BP; it's good to read that's no longer the issue it once was. I was also happy to move away from BP as their customer service also took a huge dive (and I'd not look at going back as I've not heard anything to make me think it's sorted).

 

I had narrowed my options down to 2D and Slingshot, but must also take a decent look at Voyager too. I'd be happy to stay with Spark but, unless I can re-sign under one of their good offers (current contract had three months free internet and free Netflix for six months)  it's a decent premium over other still-decent options.

 

iamsammajor:

 

i use 2D for fiber and mobile, one thing i like them is their tech support, i was with spark before, when i had issue with the internet, called them, they kept asking me to turn off and on the router, even when i said i have done it already.

 

i would think all of this would work great when there is no issue. but when there is, 2D support makes me feel like i am actually being helped by a technician not a call center representative. 

 

 

@iamsammajor: I can see you clearly have an allergy to following grammatical rules, even going by just your username, but following some basics like the appropriate use of capitals, commas and full stops would make your posts so much easier to read and understand!

 

 

 

 

Thanks for pointing it out. I am working on it and I do hope it will get better.

