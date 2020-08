Interesting topic. These two ISPs seem to be the "for geeks, by geeks" recommendations around here.

There are a number of variables that could influence the results. These are the ones I'm in control of:

The test machine is running Windows 10. Browser is Chrome. Connection is wired (Intel i219 NIC). TCP congestion control is CUBIC (the default) - a Linux machine using BBR would probably give higher upload rates for the longer links.

The router is OpenWRT x86 (on an Intel i3-7100U with i211 NICs). MTU for the PPP session is 1508 bytes. CAKE rate limits are set to 920,000 kbit/s down and 550,000 kbit/s up. Setting the upload limit seems to consistently get me a higher upload rate - not sure why exactly, but it might be due to the way that limiter "paces" the packets onto the link. I'm using a download limit to cap latency to nearest hop at 5 ms under load, and setting "nat dual-dsthost ingress" does a great job of sharing the link fairly between hosts.

Connection is 2degrees gigabit home/residential in Wellington. Don't know if it makes a difference, but I pay for a static IP.

Results:

Vodafone, Auckland: 250.75 Mbit/s down, 516.56 Mbit/s up, 14 ms

Windstream, Los Angeles, CA: 535.61 Mbit/s down, 100.97 Mbit/s up, 116 ms

Spectrum, Los Angeles, CA: 483.61 Mbit/s down, 49.49 Mbit/s up, 168 ms

Telstra, Sydney: 862.43 Mbit/s down, 500.97 Mbit/s up, 160 ms

MyRepublic, Singapore: 277.32 Mbit/s down, 69.90 Mbit/s up, 327 ms

And a couple of bonus results, going via WIX and auckland.megaport.com (APE?):

Xtreme Networks, Wellington: 868.60 Mbit/s down, 520.10 Mbit/s up, 2 ms

Voyager Internet, Auckland: 863.92 Mbit/s down, 518.84 Mbit/s up, 12 ms

@amanzi - is your connection 200/20? Anyone on Voyager with a gigabit link?