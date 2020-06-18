Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Voyager Anyone got a Voyager referral code?


9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272289 18-Jun-2020 09:45
I'm gonna switch to Voyager, and it seems that I could use a REFERRAL CODE to save some bucks. Appreciate your help 😬

/dev/null
9358 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2507096 18-Jun-2020 10:06
There isn't a referral program running on Voyager. Just sign up.




125 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #2507097 18-Jun-2020 10:06
I'm on Voyager,
I'll work out how to get one tonight & flick it through to you.

I'm happy to help us both

 
 
 
 


125 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #2507099 18-Jun-2020 10:10
Oh - If Murfy says their isn't one.
There probably isn't

He seems to know what he's talking about generally.



9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2507100 18-Jun-2020 10:11
Thank you both. I will just sign up.

xpd

Budget Gamer
10565 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2507101 18-Jun-2020 10:14
Nope, they dont do them :)

 

Their pricing and service is good as it is :)




125 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #2507102 18-Jun-2020 10:14
FYI - I've found them good.
(It just works without issue)

I needed the static IP.



9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2507114 18-Jun-2020 10:37
concordnz: FYI - I've found them good.
(It just works without issue)

I needed the static IP.

 

Me too. Static ip, IPv6 and the good reputation in the forum are the reason I signed up.

