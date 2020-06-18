I'm gonna switch to Voyager, and it seems that I could use a REFERRAL CODE to save some bucks. Appreciate your help 😬
There isn't a referral program running on Voyager. Just sign up.
Nope, they dont do them :)
Their pricing and service is good as it is :)
concordnz: FYI - I've found them good.
(It just works without issue)
I needed the static IP.
Me too. Static ip, IPv6 and the good reputation in the forum are the reason I signed up.