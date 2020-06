Voyager have their own network. They use Chorus, UFF, Enable and Northpower fibre tails just like everyone else, but maintain their own handovers.

They also have their own voice network with direct interconnects to Spark.

My experience so far in regards to SLA's is they will more-or-less design anything you want, if you are willing to pay. What I would also add though, is their fault reporting is excellent compared with other providers - for example, as a Voyager wholesaler, we often would have an email and text message about a fault, within minutes of us even just finding out about (even for things are minor as provisioning portal issues). They are also extremely good with supplying info on what the resolution was.

After dealing with a number of the other players who do this wholesale stuff, Voyager has been a really good experience.

Edit: Sorry just to add, as VygrMonkey pointed in. Regarding SLA's on UFB, you have to actual order that service from the LFC.