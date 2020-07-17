Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Just connected to voyager UFB and having speed issues


#272820 17-Jul-2020 18:21
I was on spark UFB, 1000/500 , would always get full speed. Changed to voyager full speed UFB as of yesterday, but UFB speed dropped to 105/23 (using speednet), using cat6 wired connection with one device connected.

 

Voyager connected me to the ONT port 2, because spark were on port 1 and we weren't sure which time spark would disconnect my old connection.

 

I'm in Tauranga, so the fibre company is UFF, not chorus, if that makes a difference. 

 

Voyager are saying I have been correctly provisioned to the full speed plan, and it should be working at full speed. But, they are not sure what could be wrong. 

 

I did point out that my new speeds almost match the 100/20 plan, but they said this is just a coincidence as provisioning is correct. Everything has been rebooted, ont, router, they did some things on their side too. 

 

But, now it is 6pm on Friday and the problem is still not fixed, so I could be on slower speeds for a few days. 

 

I'm wondering if being connected to port 2 on the ONT could be an issue? At least, they said this morning when my speed was slow, that if the ONT port 1 was active (my spark connection), then I could not get full speed on the ONT port 2.   But, port 1 is now disconnected, and ONT port 2 is still slow. 

Is there anything obvious I could have missed on my side? I can't think of anything, all I did was change the ont port to 2, and enter my voyager user/password in the fritzbox account information page....internet working, just very slow. 

  #2524931 17-Jul-2020 19:11
Suspect this has to do with being on port 2, and limiting to 100/20.

 

Cannot speak for UFF but Chorus used to limit to 100/20 on port two.

 

ping @vygrnetworkmonkey but resolution may involve waiting to connect to port 1

  #2524935 17-Jul-2020 19:17
I've just recently got a Voyager Max service on port 2 after having Bigpipe 100/20 on port 1 (UFF - Hamilton). Getting >900/450Mb/s constantly (before I changed to a pfsense VM on ancient hardware).

 

Do you know if Voyager actually checked the service profile on the ONT? I wonder if they checked their side.

 
 
 
 




  #2524937 17-Jul-2020 19:19
Oh well, 100/20 is good enough until Monday. I'll see if they can switch me to port 1. 

 

 



  #2524939 17-Jul-2020 19:20
Intravix:

 

I've just recently got a Voyager Max service on port 2 after having Bigpipe 100/20 on port 1 (UFF - Hamilton). Getting >900/450Mb/s constantly (before I changed to a pfsense VM on ancient hardware).

 

Do you know if Voyager actually checked the service profile on the ONT? I wonder if they checked their side.

 

 

The CSR did get into contact with the provisioning team who said it was definitely on a full speed profile. But, now I'm wondering if they looked at the wrong port. 

 

 

