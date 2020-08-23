Heya @ssamjh,

5-8TB is fine.

If you were to get to the stage were we would deem your usage excessive, which is defined loosely (as I'm paraphrasing) as: costing Voyager more to provide you service, than you are currently paying for it", we would get in contact to discuss it/options. We wouldn't just cut you off.

Something that is also worth noting, traffic between Voyager endpoints is "free" on broadband connections - so if you are backing up between 2x Voyager connections, it won't be counted.