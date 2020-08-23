Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#274455 23-Aug-2020 11:21
Recently got my UFB up and running, what a time to be alive.

I had been holding off on doing cloud backups until I got the fibre connection which I have now. Started them last night and it's done a few hundred GB overnight.

Got me thinking about the FUP, Voyager say if I'm in the 1% of people or putting strain on their network they will contact me. Just wondering if anyone here has hit that limit before, and how much had you used? After all the PCs are backed up its probably going to be 5-8TB of usage which I'm worried might be way too much. And maybe I should split it out over a few months.

  #2548045 23-Aug-2020 11:28
5 - 8TB is not that much in the grand scale of things

  #2548067 23-Aug-2020 12:00
alot less than my average usage...

 

 

 

Generally providers have plenty of upstream and don't really care.

 

Voyager is large enough that a single connection is probably just an anomaly in the data. If you want to be kind to your provider though i'd just avoid peak time.




  #2548099 23-Aug-2020 12:30
Heya @ssamjh

 

5-8TB is fine.

 

If you were to get to the stage were we would deem your usage excessive, which is defined loosely (as I'm paraphrasing) as: costing Voyager more to provide you service, than you are currently paying for it", we would get in contact to discuss it/options. We wouldn't just cut you off.

 

Something that is also worth noting, traffic between Voyager endpoints is "free" on broadband connections - so if you are backing up between 2x Voyager connections, it won't be counted.




  #2548115 23-Aug-2020 12:52
To expand on what @VygrNetworkMonkey said (as I once worked for an ISP) scheduling these sorts of backups overnight shouldn't bother them that much as the network is rather quiet at this time. I personally did my first infill during the day / night as it was large (around 12tb) then going forward have only done backups overnight and never got a call from my provider. I use between 10-15tb per month.

 

Broadband in NZ is awesome!




