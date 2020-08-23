I had been holding off on doing cloud backups until I got the fibre connection which I have now. Started them last night and it's done a few hundred GB overnight.
Got me thinking about the FUP, Voyager say if I'm in the 1% of people or putting strain on their network they will contact me. Just wondering if anyone here has hit that limit before, and how much had you used? After all the PCs are backed up its probably going to be 5-8TB of usage which I'm worried might be way too much. And maybe I should split it out over a few months.