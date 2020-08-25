Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#274494 25-Aug-2020 15:08
Hi All

 

 

 

Is anyone is using Vodafone Ultra Hub with Voyager ? I've read somewhere that Vodafone Ultra Hub is not network locked and can be used with other ISP as well. 

 

According to Voyager third party modem requirement VDSL/UFB use PPPoE encapsulation protocol. I found the same option under settings on modem. But after providing all the option such as connection type, VLAN ID, username and password and when trying to save and apply it shows as saved but the new entered settings won't update. (As shown in image the protocol still dhcp instead of pppoe after applying with the credentials. Please help.

 

I've already done a factory reset before configuring. Router firmware: 17.1.7988-2461029-CRF897-RC2-4-9

 

 

6040 posts

Uber Geek


  #2549575 25-Aug-2020 16:16
Have a read of the 24 page thread on these devices, specifically these two posts https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=222672&page_no=15#1897659 and https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=222672&page_no=16#1912506 but looks like you can't override Vodafone's DHCP WAN.



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2549585 25-Aug-2020 16:24
RunningMan:

 

Have a read of the 24 page thread on these devices, specifically these two posts https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=222672&page_no=15#1897659 and https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=222672&page_no=16#1912506 but looks like you can't override Vodafone's DHCP WAN.

 

 

 

 

I've already seen that post you mentioned but couldn't see a proper fix. And you are correct, can't override Vodafone DHCP WAN. 

