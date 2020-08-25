Hi All

Is anyone is using Vodafone Ultra Hub with Voyager ? I've read somewhere that Vodafone Ultra Hub is not network locked and can be used with other ISP as well.

According to Voyager third party modem requirement VDSL/UFB use PPPoE encapsulation protocol. I found the same option under settings on modem. But after providing all the option such as connection type, VLAN ID, username and password and when trying to save and apply it shows as saved but the new entered settings won't update. (As shown in image the protocol still dhcp instead of pppoe after applying with the credentials. Please help.

I've already done a factory reset before configuring. Router firmware: 17.1.7988-2461029-CRF897-RC2-4-9