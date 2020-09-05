Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoyagerLooking for confirmation that Voyager have IPv6 and don't do CGNAT. Also what is the provided router?


13 posts

Geek


#275709 5-Sep-2020 19:15
Send private message quote this post

I've been using 2degrees since they were Snap but am annoyed by their move to CGNAT meaning I can no longer connect back to my home by using dynamic DNS. I'm looking for a new ISP and Voyager is at the top of my list at the moment but I wanted to confirm some details.

 

I don't want to give up IPv6, if only from a "be the change you want" perspective. Old comments suggest they offer this but perhaps that is no longer the case.

 

As I mentioned earlier I want to avoid CGNAT. I don't need a static IP, dynamic is fine (assuming it doesn't change ridiculously often).

 

They offer to sell or rent a Huawei router but I'm not sure of the details of it. I'm wondering whether to get one of these or bring my own but need some more information to make this decision.

Create new topic
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2557638 5-Sep-2020 19:37
Send private message quote this post

They have ipv6 and static ip. Not sure about it CGNAT as I signed up with static ip which only cost you a one time fee at $13.

706 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2557658 5-Sep-2020 20:19
Send private message quote this post

Hiya - No CGNAT and yes, Voyager do IPv6, router details here if you don't want BYOD - https://helpdesk.voyager.co.nz/index.php?/Knowledgebase/Article/View/231/22/setting-up-your-voyager-hg659-router-for-the-first-time

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz

 

nickmack GZ Signature

Create new topic




News »

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.