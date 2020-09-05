I've been using 2degrees since they were Snap but am annoyed by their move to CGNAT meaning I can no longer connect back to my home by using dynamic DNS. I'm looking for a new ISP and Voyager is at the top of my list at the moment but I wanted to confirm some details.

I don't want to give up IPv6, if only from a "be the change you want" perspective. Old comments suggest they offer this but perhaps that is no longer the case.

As I mentioned earlier I want to avoid CGNAT. I don't need a static IP, dynamic is fine (assuming it doesn't change ridiculously often).

They offer to sell or rent a Huawei router but I'm not sure of the details of it. I'm wondering whether to get one of these or bring my own but need some more information to make this decision.