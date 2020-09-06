Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoyagerVoyager just fall over for anyone else? 2020-09-06


7091 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#275720 6-Sep-2020 15:31
Send private message quote this post

I can't connect to voyager.nz or Geekzone, but most other sites I've tried are working. Is this affecting anyone else?

 

Edit: 1 minute after posting, it's back to normal :)

Create new topic
2555 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2557911 6-Sep-2020 15:38
Send private message quote this post

Yes, I just had a Voyager site go offline. Back online now.




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

87 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #2557912 6-Sep-2020 15:38
Send private message quote this post

Heya @Behodar

 

We just took a rather large DDoS ... too big to FlowSpec :(

 

It's been mitigated, but it's target was a web-balancer, which will take out some self-service for the time being.




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

 
 
 
 


9885 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2557916 6-Sep-2020 15:50
Send private message quote this post

I wondered why my remote desktop kept freezing.

mdf

2640 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2557920 6-Sep-2020 15:58
Send private message quote this post

We had some yelling and moaning here. Honestly, kids these days... Unable to access something immediately and I could hear the world ending from the garage.

1443 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2557934 6-Sep-2020 16:13
Send private message quote this post

I've got unstable connection for the past 30-40 mins :( trying to work here, duh




helping others at evgenyk.nz

191 posts

Master Geek


  #2557942 6-Sep-2020 16:17
Send private message quote this post

VygrNetworkMonkey:

Heya @Behodar


We just took a rather large DDoS ... too big to FlowSpec :(


It's been mitigated, but it's target was a web-balancer, which will take out some self-service for the time being.



Still down for me.

Maybe service status on Voyager's twitter account?

Just a thought!

Create new topic




News »

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.