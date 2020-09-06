I can't connect to voyager.nz or Geekzone, but most other sites I've tried are working. Is this affecting anyone else?
Edit: 1 minute after posting, it's back to normal :)
Yes, I just had a Voyager site go offline. Back online now.
I wondered why my remote desktop kept freezing.
I've got unstable connection for the past 30-40 mins :( trying to work here, duh
VygrNetworkMonkey:
Heya @Behodar,
We just took a rather large DDoS ... too big to FlowSpec :(
It's been mitigated, but it's target was a web-balancer, which will take out some self-service for the time being.