Im wondering if anyone else has noticed slow upload speeds to overseas destinations?

I am on a Fibre Max plan, and all testing was conducted via CAT6A Ethernet cable connected to the Router. Tested were conducted via the speedtest.net website in the latest version of Firefox (80.0.1) which seems to max out at about 650Mbps down and 450+Mbps up. Via the windows 10 speedtest.net app I’m able to get 900Mbps down and 450+Mbps up.

I noticed slow upload speeds the other day while trying to back up some large files to Amazon Drive. The servers are located in Ashburn Virginia in the USA. I was able to get a maximum of 1.4MB/s upload speed. Which is rather slow even if it’s going to the USA. I connected to my VPN and I was able to get between 15MB/s and 25MB/s which was a bit more respectable.

To note the VPN normally maxes out at about 350Mbps down and 400Mbps up.

Upload speeds are much faster via the VPN than straight to the speedtest server.

Is anyone else seeing slow uploads?

I used the 2degrees LA server, 2degrees Sydney and Pilot Ashburn Virginia as the test servers. All showed the same slow upload speed with the VPN turned off.

2Degrees LA

Pilot Ashburn Virginia