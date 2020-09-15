Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Slow Overseas Upload Speeds
Jase2985

#275899 15-Sep-2020 20:46
Im wondering if anyone else has noticed slow upload speeds to overseas destinations?

 

I am on a Fibre Max plan, and all testing was conducted via CAT6A Ethernet cable connected to the Router. Tested were conducted via the speedtest.net website in the latest version of Firefox (80.0.1) which seems to max out at about 650Mbps down and 450+Mbps up. Via the windows 10 speedtest.net app I’m able to get 900Mbps down and 450+Mbps up.

 

I noticed slow upload speeds the other day while trying to back up some large files to Amazon Drive. The servers are located in Ashburn Virginia in the USA. I was able to get a maximum of 1.4MB/s upload speed. Which is rather slow even if it’s going to the USA. I connected to my VPN and I was able to get between 15MB/s and 25MB/s which was a bit more respectable.

 

To note the VPN normally maxes out at about 350Mbps down and 400Mbps up.

 

Upload speeds are much faster via the VPN than straight to the speedtest server.

 

Is anyone else seeing slow uploads?

 

I used the 2degrees LA server, 2degrees Sydney and Pilot Ashburn Virginia as the test servers. All showed the same slow upload speed with the VPN turned off.

 

2Degrees LA

 

 

 

Pilot Ashburn Virginia

 

 

michaelmurfy
  #2565577 15-Sep-2020 21:12
This appears to be a Windows problem (not scientific, just what I've found). On my PC which is a Ryzen build I, too, see slow upload to quite a few overseas destinations on 2degrees but when booted into Linux I can max out my upload in almost all cases.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

Talkiet
  #2565588 15-Sep-2020 21:57
michaelmurfy:

 

This appears to be a Windows problem (not scientific, just what I've found). 

 

 

On the other hand, windows is perfect for me, which means it definitely can't be a windows problem.  (Not scientific, just what I've found)

 

(My argument is just as good as yours here)

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

