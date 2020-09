Hi,

I'm looking to jump ship from my current UFB provider - and I'm considering Voyager. However in early November i'm moving to a new address - Fibre is available on the street but i'm not sure if its been installed inside.

What would I expect if I signed up now, and then setup a move order in 1 month? Is that kosher?



What are the timelines on moving from another provider when it's all fibre.