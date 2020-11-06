Hi there,

Looking at options for a small consulting business to avoid having a landline and any on premise servers. Voyager's Fibre, Voice and Dedicated Severs look nice, i'm just struggling to find much user feedback online about their service.

We want to host some basic file sharing servers with them, a few VMs, and use Voyager Voice as our main phone system. Then we dont need anything onsite apart from Desktops and Printers as we'll use azure AD and O365.

Wondering how do people feel the VOIP system compares to the big boys like MS Teams and Zoom?

If anyone has used their managed services are they as good as Azure and AWS? I like having something local.

Thank you in Advance!