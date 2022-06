Latency changes often.

I can also see from your Smokeping your latency was ~38ms in September and now it is ~34ms. I would call that a drop. 4-6ms is hardly anything to be worried about and providers have multiple connections overseas - it doesn't all go the same route over the same cable at all times.

Also pings to routers upstream on all providers are best effort - they're busy routing traffic and not focused on replying to pings in an instant.